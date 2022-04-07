Analysis: What’s at stake for women in the French election
Gender equality has in any other case featured little in a marketing campaign dominated by the struggle in Ukraine and the price of dwelling, however feminist organizations and lecturers are nonetheless working to spotlight the key challenges ladies within the nation face over the subsequent 5 years, together with femicide, gendered Islamophobia, pay inequality and precarious employment.
“The law is reshaping most civil liberties by weakening them,” says Rim-Sarah Alouane, a authorized scholar and researcher on the University Toulouse Capitole. “It affects a whole range of people, but the law was designed to frame and control Muslims. And the first victims will be Muslim women.”
Le Pen, who describes herself as a feminist, has labored to melt her picture lately.
For the subsequent presidential time period, Silvera says one of the best ways to cut back financial inequality between women and men could be to lift wages in these closely feminized professions. So far, Macron’s gender equality insurance policies have largely helped ladies “at the top of the pyramid,” she says.