Analysis: Who is Alexander Dugin, the high priest of a virulent brand of Russian nationalism?

At the age of 60, from a household of Russian navy officers, his journey has been outstanding: from fringe ideologue to the chief of a outstanding strand of pondering in Russia that sees it on the coronary heart of a “Eurasian” empire defying Western decadence. He is the non secular founding father of the time period “the Russian world.”

Along the way in which, this strand has included a deep loathing of Ukraine’s id outdoors of Russia.

Dugin helped revive the expression “Novorossiya” or New Russia — which included the territories of elements of Ukraine — earlier than the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the phrase in declaring Crimea a part of Russia in March of that 12 months.

Dugin has lengthy had a visceral loathing of Ukrainians resisting assimilation into “mother Russia.” After dozens of pro-Russian protesters have been killed throughout clashes in Odesa in May 2014, he stated: “Ukraine has to be either vanished from Earth and rebuilt from scratch or people need to get it. I think people in Ukraine need total revolt on all levels and in all regions. An armed revolt against junta. Not only in the South-East.

“I believe kill, kill and kill. No extra speak anymore. It is my opinion as a professor,” he said

The following year, Dugin was sanctioned by the United States as “complicit in actions or insurance policies that threaten the peace, safety, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The start of Eurasianism

The work that propelled Dugin to prominence was the “Foundations of Geopolitics” in 1997, in which he set out his vision of a Eurasian empire, stretching from Dublin to Vladivostok. The book advocated sowing instability and dissent in the United States — a pre-echo of the disinformation campaign around the 2016 US election.

In one passage, he wrote: “It is very essential to introduce geopolitical dysfunction into inside American exercise, encouraging all types of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident actions — extremist, racist, and sectarian teams, thus destabilizing inside political processes within the U.S.”

The book, penned in the dying days of Boris Yelstin’s chaotic presidency, became a best-seller in Russia.

John Dunlop, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, wrote in 2004 that no other book had had “an affect on Russian navy, police, and statist international coverage elites comparable” to “Foundations.”

The book prodded Dugin towards an academic career — and for a while he was chairman of the international relations in the sociology department at Moscow State University.

Dugin has all the time been one in all Putin’s most vocal supporters. In 2007 he said : “Putin not has any opponents, and even when they did exist, they’re mentally unwell and must be despatched for medical check-ups. Putin is in all places, Putin is every thing, Putin is absolute, Putin is irreplaceable.”

Gradually, inexorably, Dugin’s views have moved from the fringe of political debate in Russia to its center.

In 2011, when he was prime minister, Vladimir Putin began to talk of a Eurasian Union. Dugin reflected that Putin needed “an ideology, a cause why he wants to return again” for a third term as president.

When Russia began supporting separatists in Donbas in 2014, Dugin was prominent in the Eurasian Youth Union, which recruited people with military experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

He also kept up a torrent of propaganda through the website Geopolitica, which the US asserts that he controls. The US Treasury said this year that it is “a web site that serves as a platform for Russian ultra-nationalists to unfold disinformation and propaganda focusing on Western and different audiences.”

Geopolitica, for example, contended this year that the US and NATO sought to provoke war with Russia, in order to “additional terrorize the American folks in all kinds of malicious methods.”

Not short on enemies

As one of the ideological architects of Russian expansionism, Dugin has referred to two “variations” of Putin, and wrote a book called “Putin vs. Putin.”

He described the “lunar” Putin who is pragmatic and cautious, and the “photo voltaic” Putin, dedicated to the restoration of a Eurasian empire and confrontation with the West.

In March, a month into the Ukrainian battle, in an interview in a Moscow day by day, Dugin declared that there was “little question that the ‘photo voltaic’ Putin has received out, and that this was certain to occur, which I did not say only a 12 months in the past, however for a few years now.”

“Russia has crossed the Rubicon, which I’m personally very glad about,” he said.

To Dugin, that was essential because he says, the West was using Ukraine to try to bring down Russia. “They consider that they’ve an opportunity to defeat Russia; not actually, as a result of it’s inconceivable, however to crush and pressure it to give up, by excluding it from their international system.”

It was also essential, in his view, to show “agency opposition to the Junta and Ukrainian Nazism which might be annihilating peaceable civilians” as well as rejection of liberalism and US hegemony — language similar to that used by Putin in seeking to justify the invasion.

Dugin is certainly not short of enemies within Russia. In a 2019 interview, he said: “Everyone in energy in Russia is scum. Except for Putin.”

Dugin said earlier this year that his adherence to the notion of “Eurasianism” is as strong now as it was when he wrote “Foundations.”

“Its middle is the Russian folks. And it’s open to these peoples who mix their future with the destiny of the Russian folks.”

To him, the conflict in Ukraine is part of an existential battle between the lassitude of the West and a society built on tradition, hierarchy and the Orthodox Christian faith.

In Dugin’s world, Russia’s destiny “won’t be full till we unite all of the japanese Slavs and all of the Eurasian brothers into one large area. Everything follows from this logic of future — and so does Ukraine.”