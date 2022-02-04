Analysis: Why Russia loves banging on the ‘fake news’ drum
“This is delusional, in my opinion, this kind of fabrication,” he informed a Russian reporter Friday. “And there are more and more of them every day, it is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist.”
But it is value remembering two issues. When it involves producing disinformation, the Russian authorities has a formidable monitor report. And the confrontation seen between Lee and Price, with a reporter holding a prime official’s ft to the hearth, is a relative rarity in Russia.
Disinformation and propaganda aren’t new. But the battle in Donbas has taken the follow to new heights for Russia.
Take, as an example, the kerfuffle over the leak to Spanish newspaper El Pais of US and NATO responses to Russian calls for for safety ensures. US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland blamed that specific leak story on Russia, and the Russian Foreign Ministry had a discipline day with that one.
A press release launched by Russia’s embassy to the United States accused the Americans of trafficking in “conspiracy theories.” Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian MFA, took a swipe at Nuland as effectively, saying on her Telegram, “Victoria, judging by your statement, Russia plays [cards] openly, and American players deal marked cards.”