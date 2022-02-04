Analysis: Why Russia loves banging on the ‘fake news’ drum







“This is delusional, in my opinion, this kind of fabrication,” he informed a Russian reporter Friday. “And there are more and more of them every day, it is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist.”

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) loves a faux information story — that’s, they like to pounce on something they will current as Western spin, dissembling or propaganda. The ministry even hosted a web page devoted to outing what they branded as “false publications” — a web page that, alas, seems to be dormant.

A US State Department briefing on Thursday additional replenished Russia’s stockpiles of snark, after Associated Press reporter Matt Lee and State Department spokesman Ned Price sparred over the Biden administration’s reluctance to current the underlying proof of the alleged plans for a “false flag” video. Russian Telegram channels have been abuzz with video of the alternate, which was posted repeatedly by a preferred reporter and proven on state TV.

But it is value remembering two issues. When it involves producing disinformation, the Russian authorities has a formidable monitor report. And the confrontation seen between Lee and Price, with a reporter holding a prime official’s ft to the hearth, is a relative rarity in Russia.

Disinformation and propaganda aren’t new. But the battle in Donbas has taken the follow to new heights for Russia. The downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over jap Ukraine in 2014 was the textbook case. Russian media spun out a range of conspiracy theories to clarify the tragedy, from the somewhat-plausible to the absurd. The Dutch Joint Investigation Team, which carried out the legal investigation into the crash, concluded that the plane was introduced down by a Buk missile system that in the end belonged to the Russian army And there was the smirking protection of the 2018 nerve agent poisonings within the English metropolis of Salisbury, by Russian state media, which aired a bizarre interview with the alleged Russian poisoners, who claimed to be humble salesmen of dietary dietary supplements with an curiosity in medieval structure. To ensure, the US national-security equipment typically has a dismal report of levelling with the public . But in the case of waging info wars, Washington typically appears outmatched by Moscow. Take, as an example, the kerfuffle over the leak to Spanish newspaper El Pais of US and NATO responses to Russian calls for for safety ensures. US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland blamed that specific leak story on Russia, and the Russian Foreign Ministry had a discipline day with that one. A press release launched by Russia’s embassy to the United States accused the Americans of trafficking in “conspiracy theories.” Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian MFA, took a swipe at Nuland as effectively, saying on her Telegram, “Victoria, judging by your statement, Russia plays [cards] openly, and American players deal marked cards.” We might by no means know who leaked the paperwork. The archives or the memoirs might sometime inform us, nevertheless it’s value remembering the primary one who publicly raised the likelihood they may be made public: Sergey Lavrov





