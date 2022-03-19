Anamoe makes G1 Guineas a one-act affair

Anamoe restored order to an autumn marketing campaign that had fallen wanting expectation when the colt blitzed his rivals within the Rosehill Guineas.

Beaten in a lead-up race to the Guineas, Anamoe rediscovered his greatest spring type to attain one of the emphatic Group One wins of the Australian racing season.

The 2021 WS Cox Plate runner-up was ridden with supreme confidence by jockey James McDonald.

In mentioning his fiftieth Australian Group One success, McDonald had Anamoe, the $1.70 favorite, within the firing line for many of the race.

McDonald took Anamoe to the entrance on the 350m and the three-year-old responded to place the race away quickly after earlier than successful by 6-1/2 lengths.

Converge ($3.80), conqueror of Anamoe within the Randwick Guineas two weeks in the past, completed second.

Forgot You ($11) took the minor putting with chief Profondo weakening out to complete fourth.

Anamoe has now gained three Group One races, including the Guineas to his elite-level victories within the ATC Sires’ Produce Stakes and the Caulfield Guineas.

At the corresponding autumn assembly final yr, Anamoe completed second within the Golden Slipper earlier than coaching on to change into probably the greatest of his technology.