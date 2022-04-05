Anand Mahindra congratulates Indian composer Ricky Kej on Grammy win. See tweet

If you could have adopted the Grammy Awards 2022 then you have to have a good concept about who Ricky Kej is. In case you do not, he’s an Indian musical composer who gained his first Grammy within the 12 months 2015. It was for the album Winds of Samsara, within the Best New Age Album class. This time he has won a Grammy alongside along with his childhood hero, Copeland.

Ricky Kej thus took to his Twitter deal with with a view to share a celebratory publish with the caption that reads, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me – @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you.”

His tweet was quoted by Anand Mahindra, businessman and chairperson of the Mahindra Group. He made certain to congratulate the composer. And he wrote, “The music in this album is beautiful — almost ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are evidence of how versatile you are in using different genres of music, but still the sound & the vibrations are essentially the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud.” The caption was full with a couple of clapping arms emojis and a tag for Ricky Kej.

See the tweet proper right here:

The music on this album is gorgeous—nearly ethereal. Tracks like ‘A Prayer’ are proof of how versatile you’re in utilizing completely different genres of music, however nonetheless the sound & the vibrations are primarily the sounds of India. Thank you for making us proud @rickykej 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/gzCAl6jqEr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

The publish has been shared on Twitter right now and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising Ricky Kej on his achievement. It has additionally obtained greater than 550 likes on it to date.

What are your ideas on this congratulatory publish for Ricky Kej from Anand Mahindra?