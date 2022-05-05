Anand Mahindra finds motivational message in this hilarious photo he tweeted

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is sort of lively on Twitter and is thought for his sense of humour and sharing messages of inspiration. Mahindra even finds inspiration within the unlikeliest of locations which is clear in his newest publish shared on Thursday. He shared a photograph of a Mahindra SUV or what stays of it and wrote that it was shared to him by a good friend.

Anand Mahindra shared the tweet seven hours in the past and it’s got greater than 13,000 likes to date. In the undated photograph, the physique of a Mahindra SUV is being taken on a pushcart. Mahindra stated he acquired the photograph from a good friend with the caption “‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!” The industrialist said he liked it and added that “where there’s a will there’s a means”.

“This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way,” he wrote as caption alongside the photograph.

This was forwarded to me by a good friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ 😊

I like that. It’s true. We’ll hold shifting. Where there’s a will there’s a means… pic.twitter.com/voEQz9IxWS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2022

“Sir, hamare pet mein kyon laat maar rahen hain? (Sir, why are you taking away our livelihood)” commented industrialist Harsh Goenka sarcastically on the publish. “My caption: Keep moving doesn’t matter what phase of life you are facing,” a Twitter consumer commented. “Where there is a wheel there is a way,” posted one other.

What do you consider this inspirational message behind this hilarious photograph?