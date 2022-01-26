Anand Mahindra gifts car to man who created vehicle using scrap

Anand Mahindra typically takes to Twitter to share varied posts. From making folks chuckle to inspiring them, his shares are of various tastes. At occasions, he additionally tweets to offer recognition or about giving items to those that have accomplished one thing extraordinary. Just like his latest reward to the person who designed and created a automobile utilizing scrap.

The enterprise tycoon first shared concerning the man in a put up final yr together with a video. “I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources,” he wrote as part of his put up.

Just a day in the past, he shared one other put up sharing how he stored his promise. “Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero and we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley and should inspire us to be resourceful,” he wrote. He additionally posted a couple of photos of the household with their new automobile.

Take a have a look at the posts:

Delighted that he accepted the supply to change his automobile for a brand new Bolero. Yesterday his household obtained the Bolero & we proudly took cost of his creation. It can be a part of our assortment of automobiles of every kind at our Research Valley & ought to encourage us to be resourceful. https://t.co/AswU4za6HT pic.twitter.com/xGtfDtl1K0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

The put up, since being shared a day in the past, has gathered greater than 29,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied reactions.

“This is very nice of you,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “You are man of words, integrity and humanity. Promises that you do, are always being fulfilled. You are the reason for reliability of the Mahindra Vehicles. We are proud to have you sir as one of the strongest pillars of India,” posted one other. “Sir. You are inspiration to whole Nation. One of the finest industrialists we have who is grounded and connected to common man. Proud of you,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the put up shared by Anand Mahindra?