Anand Mahindra has this to say while sharing India’s longest-loaded train video

The chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, typically shares fascinating photos and videos by means of his official Twitter deal with that quickly go viral. And his current video share is a working example. The industrialist has quote tweeted a video that includes India’s longest-loaded prepare shared by a Twitter account known as Amazing Posts. He even linked it with India’s unending progress.

“India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight,” they wrote whereas sharing the video. Anand Mahindra quoted this tweet and wrote, “Amazing. Like India’s growth story. Never-ending….” The video reveals India’s longest freight prepare – Super Vasuki. The 3.5 km lengthy prepare is operating with 6 Locos and 295 wagons trailing a gross weight of 25,962 tonnes.

A day after the 76th Independence Day, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, tweeted the video with the hashtag #AmritMahotsav.

“A visionary can understand and forsee the growth and give positive vibes. Thanks,” commented a person with a thumbs-up emoticon. “Nice…. In Mumbai, on a busy day, waiting for the train, and this guy arrives. Boy that would be a long wait,” wrote one other. “That means it is traveling at more than 110km/hr speed…,” shared a 3rd. “What will children do on railway crossings who know counting upto 100 only? Its a much bigger problem,” posted a fourth with laughing emoticons.