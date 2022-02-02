Anand Mahindra helps quadruple amputee get a job, shares good news on Twitter

Anand Mahindra is an avid person of Twitter. He typically shares posts of various tastes, together with these which are about individuals doing a little unbelievable issues regardless of dealing with a number of hurdles. Just like his current publish by which he talks a few quadruple amputee from Delhi who not too long ago received a job at a Mahindra EV charging station.

It all began with a publish shared by Anand Mahindra final 12 months in December. In the publish he praised a person named Birju Ram. “Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?” he wrote and posted a video of the person driving a automobile.

A number of hours earlier, the enterprise tycoon once more shared a publish about how Birju Ram is now an worker at Mahindra.

“There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…,” he shared together with some photos.

Take a take a look at the tweets:

The publish, since being shared, has gathered greater than 2,200 likes and counting. It has additionally obtained numerous feedback from individuals.

“Huge respect! You are always on lookout for things and people that inspire …regards,” wrote a Twitter person. “Sir, Respect is now doubled. Thank you for noticing unnoticed. You are bringing a true difference in people’s lives,” posted one other. “You are hero, and inspiration for many people in the universe. Salute to your kind gesture to help and appreciate people effort,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the posts shared by Anand Mahindra?