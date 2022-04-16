Anand Mahindra is ‘insanely jealous’ of sister who shared tiger pics. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra actively makes use of Twitter and sometimes shares numerous posts. In his newest publish, he shared just a few pictures of a tiger and wrote that his sisters shared them with him. In the publish he additionally added that the photographs made him ‘insanely jealous’. And, the explanation behind it might go away you guffawing.

“I have spent much of my childhood holidaying near Nagarhole sanctuary, been to Corbett several times & yet NEVER seen a tiger in its habitat. And my sister sends me these amazing pics from Bandhavgarh National Park (Photos: Ashish Tirkey, Naturalist) I’m insanely jealous,” wrote Anand Mahindra whereas posting the photographs. The unbelievable footage might go away you surprised.

Take a have a look at the publish:

I’ve spent a lot of my childhood holidaying close to Nagarhole sanctuary, been to Corbett a number of instances & but NEVER seen a tiger in its habitat. And my sister sends me these wonderful pics from Bandhavgarh National Park (Photos:Ashish Tirkey, Naturalist) I’m insanely jealous. pic.twitter.com/kBhO8oUhEO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2022

Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 11,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Visit Tadoba this time and I hope you will get it,” shared IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. “It took me 10 odd years, countless search operations, some late in the nights, extensive prayers and what not to spot a lion in the Gir sanctuary. This used to be my mission each time I’d visit my maternal folks in summers in a town called Una,” posted one other. “Please do visit Kanha National Park. The jungle is so beautiful that you would feel like coming here every year. It’s not just about tigers. It’s about dense trees and 100% nature. It is so well managed that not a piece of waste you would find in jungle. Absolute peace,” wrote a 3rd.

There had been additionally many who posted pictures or movies of their tiger sightings:

Sir current ones from Tadoba …Near Nagpur .. Almost sighting is fairly positive on this reserve..

Tigress caring for cubs is an incredible expertise pic.twitter.com/5NZmzhhpYI — Yogesh Morade (@MoradeYogi) April 14, 2022

Diedrah Kelly, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, additionally joined in on the dialog by tagging the enterprise tycoon in one in all her posts. “School break success – we spotted a tiger!” she wrote. Addressing Mahindra, she added, “you’ll have to try again!”. Her publish is full with just a few unbelievable pictures. Her publish additionally acquired a reply the place Mahindra wrote, “Thanks for rubbing salt in my wound Diedrah,” together with an emoticon.

What are your ideas on the publish by Anand Mahindra?