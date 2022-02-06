Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

India misplaced legend Lata Mangeshkar on February 6. Following her demise, individuals from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their tributes, amongst them is industrialist Anand Mahindra. He took to Twitter to share a heartfelt publish to pay his tribute to the legendary singer.

“What can you say when you no longer have your voice…? Om Shanti,” he wrote together with a folded palms emoticon. His share is full with a throwback picture of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Take a have a look at the publish for Lata Mangeshkar shared by Anand Mahindra:

The publish, since being posted a couple of hours in the past, has gathered a number of re-tweets. Many shared their tributes whereas replying to the publish. Some additionally posted throwback photos or movies of Lata Mangeshkar.

she is the one one who might say with any confidence, “mere aawaz hee pehchaan hai”. — Anupam (@anupamketkar) February 6, 2022

“Very true… Really feeling bad, I Love her a lot. The sweetest voice of country has left us,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer #LataMangeshkar. The ‘Melody Queen of India’ leaves a void in our collective consciousness. She will live through her melody for eternity. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and her countless fans,” posted one other.

“Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans,” expressed a 3rd.