Anand Mahindra posts pic of bridge which he thinks should be in next Bond film

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is thought to be fairly energetic on social media and one in every of his newest tweets has a suggestion for the subsequent James Bond film. Retweeting a photograph of the Chenab bridge, Mahindra wrote “extraordinary achievement” and advised it may very well be the scene for the subsequent James Bond film opening.

The authentic tweet posted by civil servant Ankur Lahoty contained some attention-grabbing details concerning the bridge. It stated that this was not simply the world’s highest railway bridge but additionally a mirrored image of India’s scientific prowess.

According to Railways officers, the Chenab bridge is being constructed 359 metres above Chenab’s river mattress and will likely be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower (which has a peak of 324 metre).

The size of the Chenab bridge will likely be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the primary arch throughout Chenab river will likely be 467 metres. The viaduct portion contains a straight and curved portion. The curvilinear portion is situated on a 2.74-degree sharp curve.

