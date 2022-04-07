Anand Mahindra posts video showing 360 degree view from top of Mount Everest

The Internet is stuffed with unbelievable pictures and movies of the majestic Mount Everest. However, have you ever ever seen a clip or pic that reveals a 360 diploma view from the highest of Mount Everest? That is what Anand Mahindra just lately posted on Twitter. And, it’s such a video that can depart you completely shocked.

Anand Mahindra re-posted the video that was posted by one other Twitter deal with. Though it’s unknown when or the place the clip was first shared, many posted final 12 months with credit score to a person named Ben M Jones.

“360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture’,” Mahindra wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to indicate such surroundings that’s completely unbelievable and too mesmerising to clarify in phrases

So, check out the video:

360 diploma view from the highest of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you must make exhausting selections, it helps to think about you’re on high of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes simpler to see the ‘big picture.’

pic.twitter.com/qciTw4L7j4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

The video has been shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“Sir Superb … A great salute to the person who ever captured it. So lonely and peaceful. Hope it remains same after years to come as I don’t trust my (human) race,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Gimme a moment to savour the chill thinking pill you’ve thrown at me,” posted one other. A couple of additionally showcased their considerations about world warming. Just like this Twitter consumer who shared, “It also shows large scale glacier melting…sign of climate change. ..”

What are your ideas on the video?