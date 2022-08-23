Anand Mahindra praises Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa with a GOT twist

Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen, the reigning five-time World Chess Champion, for the third consecutive time in six months. Praggnanandhaa’s newest victory in opposition to Carlsen was on the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of the Champions Chess Tour held in Miami. As the information of his massive win broke, congratulatory messages poured in from the world over. Industrialist Anand Mahindra too joined in and praised the 17-year-old Chess Grandmaster, however with a Game of Thrones twist.

Anand Mahindra quoted a tweet shared by ANI on R Praggnanandhaa’s win in opposition to the reigning 5-time World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, on the FTX Crypto Cup. “Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon… (And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!),” wrote Anand Mahindra. For these unaware, Game of Thrones is an action-fantasy collection that revolves across the battle between 9 households of upper the Aristocracy to ascend the iron throne. Its prequel, House of the Dragon, was not too long ago premiered on HBO and has taken the Internet by storm.

Take a take a look at his submit beneath:

Take a very good take a look at that younger, however intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there could also be a brand new occupier of the throne quickly… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (And we should always all discover ways to spell his title accurately!) https://t.co/lLKWyO8XBm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2022

Since being shared a day in the past, the tweet has gained over 17,900 likes and a number of other retweets. People have additionally shared their ideas within the feedback part.

A Twitter consumer wrote, “Congratulations Ramesh Babu for winning throne in Chess. It’s great that Anandji has initiated you to be a King now!” “What a sharp player he is. He has already achieved so much at such a young age. Kudos,” posted one other. “Great…beating a 5-time world champion, not once, repeatedly means something for the future,” commented a 3rd.

An particular person shared, “The approach he performs and assaults and retains his cool throughout edgy positions is simply phenomenal. Gukesh and Prag are going to put in future. I’m in awe of the capabilities of those youngsters, not simply in Chess however in dealing with stress and retaining their nerves calm.” “He is a real Indian genius. These abilities should be nurtured nicely at a younger age,” one other expressed.