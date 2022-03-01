Anand Mahindra praises Mizoram for following traffic rules in Twitter post

Being caught in a visitors jam in a metropolis is all too widespread. Amid the commotion and fixed honking, one can see individuals are inclined to drive in the direction of the incoming facet of the street to get forward. But this photograph shared on Twitter by industrialist Anand Mahindra is one thing which is out of the routine and fairly an excellent instance of the way to behave in a visitors jam. The photograph was shared by Anand Mahindra on Tuesday and it has already obtained greater than 42,000 likes.

In his latest submit, Anand Mahindra praised the state of Mizoram for following the principles and mentioned it has an necessary message for all of us. He additionally shared an image that he mentioned is captured within the state and reveals its superb visitors self-discipline.

“What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker. Inspirational, with a strong message: it’s up to US to improve the quality of our lives. Play by the rules… A big shoutout to Mizoram,” he shared whereas reposting a tweet by a person named Sandeep Ahlawat.

The photograph is reportedly from Mizoram in response to the unique tweet. It reveals autos in a queue on the street ready in an orderly method within the visitors and never a single car straying over to the incoming facet of the street although there are not any autos coming from that facet.

See the tweet beneath:

What a terrific pic; Not even one car straying over the street marker. Inspirational, with a powerful message: it’s as much as US to enhance the standard of our lives. Play by the principles… An enormous shoutout to Mizoram. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/kVu4AbEYq8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2022

“Traffic police in the state of Mizoram & Meghalaya are very strict and strong. They do not care and spare MLAs even. Straight way fine imposed,” commented a Twitter consumer. “Sir we need to learn from them and enforce some discipline in our cities as well, especially Mumbai,” one other commented.

This consumer shared a photograph from Sikkim’s capital Gangtok about how automobiles comply with self-discipline on the street.

What do you concentrate on this submit shared by Anand Mahindra?