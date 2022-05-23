Anand Mahindra responds to man who made his portrait using ancient Tamil letters

An artist from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram has left the Internet in awe along with his mesmerising abilities. The artist named Ganesh drew a portrait of industrialist Anand Mahindra through the use of historical Tamil letters. He posted a video of the drawing on his Twitter deal with, which obtained a response from Anand Mahindra.

The video exhibits the artist creating Anand Mahindra’s portrait utilizing historical Tamil letters. Ganesh took to Twitter to submit a video of him drawing the portrait of Anand Mahindra. He tweeted the video on May 19, and the 24-second clip has greater than 1.75 lakh views.

“Hey, @anandmahindra. This is Ganesh, from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It’s one of the first drawings of this kind. Would love to hear your opinion on this,” Ganesh wrote within the tweet alongside the video.

Anand Mahindra not solely praised the artist however expressed his need to put the portrait in his home through a quote tweet written totally in Tamil.

“For the sake of the grandeur of the Tamil language, I would like to place a portrait in my house in appreciation of the creator,” reads the response on a part of Anand Mahindra, when translated from Tamil.

After Anand Mahindra’s appreciation, Ganesh thanked him in Tamil. “Hello sir. Thank you, sir … I am so glad you set aside time for me in the midst of your workload and complimented me. It was the most memorable day of my life. I look forward to giving you this sketch,” Ganesh commented on Mahindra’s response to it.

Ganesh is a self-taught artist who has additionally acquired appreciation from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

