Anand Mahindra shares his father’s 1945 application to a US college, netizens shower praise

If you might be an avid Twitter consumer and comply with industrialist Anand Mahindra, you may pay attention to his hilarious, witty, and galvanizing tweets. His newest Twitter thread is about his father’s 1945 utility to a US school whereas India was nonetheless beneath the British administration. The paperwork had been mandatorily categorised for 75 years and had been declassified final yr.

In his first tweet, he shared his father Harish Mahindra’s handwritten utility to Fletcher School in 1945, which he obtained when he went to the school to ship Class Day Address.

“When I was at the @FletcherSchool to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father’s application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years & by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year!” Mahindra wrote whereas sharing the pictures. The utility defined why his father selected Foreign Service and the way the boys skilled in International Affairs would assist India set up cordial and financial relations with different nations.

He expressed how his father’s daring assertion and aspiration throughout British colonization have made him proud. “So proud to read my father’s audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony. I’d never talked to him about those aspirations. My advice to young people: talk more to & learn more about your parents while they’re around,” he added whereas sharing a picture and tagging Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Take a have a look at his Twitter thread:

Since being shared a day in the past, the first tweet has obtained over 1,800 likes and greater than 130 retweets. The share has prompted netizens to reward his father’s patriotic deed.

“No doubt a proud nationalistic father produces another man whom the present generation and the coming generation will forever look up to. Proud of you,” commented a Twitter consumer. “Patriot. Visionary. Fearless. You’ve carried forward his legacy so well. He must be very proud of you as we are. One question though, didn’t he face any consequences for writing such a letter?” expressed one other.

“75 years and you got access to such a treasure. His calligraphic hand writing is so matching to his thoughts ! His intention to portray True India in the league of nations was so true then and now ! Mothers are mouth pieces of Dad’s to their children ! those days ! now too?” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on Anand Mahindra’s Twitter thread?