Anand Mahindra shares pic he captured in 1975. Can you guess where it was taken?

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter consumer who typically takes to the platform to share about his hobbies, ideas, and childhood aspirations. Alongside he additionally tweets throwback photos that give individuals a peek into his life. Just a couple of days again he shared an image together with his mom and sister from his childhood days to have a good time Raksha Bandhan. A number of hours in the past, he did it once more and this time he posted an image that he took again in 1975.

“Took this pic in Toledo, Spain in 1975 when I was doing a student photography project. As 5G networks roll out around the world, this reminded me that the most efficient communication network will always be word of mouth,” Mahindra wrote whereas posting the image.

Take a take a look at the great submit:

Since being shared, the submit has gathered over 2,200 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally been re-tweeted over 100 instances. The submit has prompted individuals to share varied feedback.

“You have very good photography skills,” praised a Twitter consumer. “Absolutely,” agreed one other. “That’s an excellent example of Street Photography, Anand!” expressed a 3rd. “Nice photo sir. Intriguing. Interesting,” wrote a fourth.