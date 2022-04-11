Trending Stories

Anand Mahindra shares video of five generations together, Twitter reacts. Watch

This video has been shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra reveals how 5 generations of a household stand collectively and has prompted a number of responses.

If you’re acquainted with the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra – then you definately might need a good thought in regards to the sort of content material that he shares on his Twitter deal with. Among all of the feel-good movies, this one has positively struck a chord with netizens and has turn into fairly viral. The video includes 5 generations of a household standing subsequent to one another.

The video opens to point out a baby crying out to his father and standing beside the youthful one. The kid’s father then calls out his personal father’s identify. This continues till all 5 generations of the household are current collectively within the body. The video is really enjoyable to observe and has introduced a smile to many individuals’s faces.

The caption that this video was shared on Twitter with, reads, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India…” The video has been going fairly viral since being posted.

Watch the Twitter video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Twitter on April 9 and since then, has garnered greater than 5.2 lakh views on it thus far. As a reply to this tweet, right here’s what some folks shared:

What are your ideas on this viral Twitter share by Anand Mahindra? Are you in awe of it too?


