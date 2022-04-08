Anand Mahindra talks about friendship by sharing video of turtle helping another. Watch

Anand Mahindra’s latest publish involving a lesson on friendship is profitable folks’s hearts. Posted on Twitter, it’s a video that exhibits one turtle serving to one other. There is an opportunity that the enterprise tycoon’s share will amuse you too.

“The phrase ‘Turning turtle’ means to be flipped upside down. But after seeing this I think it should mean helping a friend in need. One of the greatest gifts in life is to have a buddy who helps you get back on your feet and Rise,” he wrote whereas re-posting the video that was shared on one other Twitter deal with.

The clip opens to point out a turtle mendacity on its again with one other one it from a distance. The second turtle then slowly begins approaching the primary one and helps it to get again on its toes.

Take a take a look at the video:

The publish has been shared a number of hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 5 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“This is a very good example of decency in animal kingdom. You don’t have to be friends with someone to help them. You help them because they need it. Simple,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “The turtle who turned turtle the turtle who had turned turtle?” joked one other. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” posted a 3rd. “He is lucky one, who has a great friend like this,” expressed a fourth.

