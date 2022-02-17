Anand Mahindra tweets about why he lost to his 4-year-old grandson during pillow fight

Anand Mahindra has shared a hilarious occasion from his time spent together with his four-year-old grandson. An everyday on Twitter, Mahindra usually shares fascinating tweets that immediate a flurry of responses from individuals. And this tweet about his grandson isn’t any completely different. Mahindra had earlier posted about being able to enter the Pillow Fight Championship after spending time together with his grandson. Upon being requested if he gained towards the four-year-old, Mahindra shared the hilarious motive why he didn’t.

“No, not starting another sports league. (Starting the Pro Kabbaddi league was satisfying enough) But I am offering myself for auction as a star player for this league. After a holiday with my 4 yr old grandson, I think I’m fit, trained and ready to fight! Opening bid: ₹50,000,” Mahindra wrote and posted a video showcasing a match of the Pillow Fight League.

The first ever dwell occasion of Pillow Fight Championship passed off final 12 months in January in Florida. Six males and eight girls participated within the occasion to battle for the 2 titles.

Replying to Mahindra’s publish, a Twitter person requested him, “Did you win with the grandson though sir?” In response to this, the enterprise tycoon shared the end result of the match.

Take a have a look at his humorous reply:

Well, that definitely is sort of a hilarious flip of occasions. What are your ideas on this anecdote shared by Anand Mahindra? Did it depart you laughing out loud?