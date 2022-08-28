Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more ‘trunnels’. Here’s what he means

Anand Mahindra gave a reputation to the street and known as it a ‘trunnel’, an amalgamation of the phrases timber and tunnel.

Anand Mahindra has retweeted a video of a street canopied with timber on either side. The brief clip featured a surprising view of a street canopied with timber on either side. From a distance, the street regarded like an precise tunnel. While sharing the clip, he requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to plant timber in the identical method on the brand new rural roads as properly. Mahindra even gave a reputation to the street and known as it a ‘trunnel’, which is an amalgamation of the phrases timber and tunnel.

I like tunnels, however frankly, I’d a lot reasonably undergo this type of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant a few of these trunnels on the brand new rural roads you’re constructing? https://t.co/6cE4njjGGi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2022

Mahindra wrote that he likes tunnels, however want to undergo this type of trunnel. “I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘trunnel’… @nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?” Mahindra wrote whereas sharing the submit.

The video grew to become viral instantly and garnered shut to 2 million viewers, and prompted a wave of reactions from Twitter customers. A person even prompt the place one can discover such a street in India. “Sir, if you visit Radhanagri Forest area connecting Kolhapur to Konkan, it feels the same., the user wrote. A user wrote that at some places in Kashmir, there are roads covered by Deodhar trees on both sides. “This would additionally make sure that the temperature of the street is below management. Big timber on either side and small ones in between may have a number of advantages,” added one other person.

First Published Date: