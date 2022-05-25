Anand Mahindra’s dad was first Indian graduate from US college that honoured him

Being an avid Twitter person who usually takes to the platform to share inspiring tales, Anand Mahindra has shared fairly a exceptional second of his life right here this time. Along with a couple of images, he has detailed the truth that he has been awarded the Dean’s Medal by the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University within the United States of America.

In the caption to this Twitter publish he has shared an attention-grabbing reality about his father, Harish Mahindra. He wrote, “My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father.”

Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, in Medford, Massachusetts, is a graduate college of worldwide affairs. It is among the oldest present graduate faculties of worldwide relations, and its grasp’s and doctoral programmes are well-regarded. This Twitter publish shared by Anand Mahindra can be certain to fill your coronary heart with satisfaction because it has accomplished to him.

Take a glance:

My father Harish was the first Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years in the past. In the seventy fifth 12 months of Indian Independence, I used to be honoured to be the first Indian to deal with the School’s Class Day & obtain the Dean’s Medal. I felt I obtained it as a proxy for my father 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2iAObvGwig — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2022

This publish has garnered nearly 14,000 likes ever because it has been shared on May 24. Many individuals took to the feedback part so as to publish some queries or congratulate Anand Mahindra on this achievement that he shares together with his father.

“Could you please share the video link to your speech there? It would be great. Looking forward to it,” posted a person. “Many Congratulations, sir. It’s a big proud moment for India, Indians, and especially your father must be proud of you sir. He will be very happy to see this wherever he is,” wrote one other.

