Anand Mahindra’s post on DIY tool reminds people of Stranger Things. Here’s why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter person, and his feed on the platform is a gold mine of intriguing pictures and movies. Just like this video the place he showers reward for a person who reveals methods to make a DIY fruit plucker from scrap.

“Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation,” Anand Mahindra captioned the video posted on Twitter.

The video opens to point out a person plucking fruit with the assistance of a plastic bottle device and progresses to point out how this equipment could be made with the assistance of a used plastic bottle and pipes, amongst different supplies.

Watch the video under:

Since being shared a day in the past, the video has over 27,100 likes and over 3,700 retweets. Some individuals had been reminded of the Netflix collection Stranger Things. They shared how the device resembles the monster from the collection.

“Brilliant invention… I will definitely do this DIY, though the last shot where he grabs the food looked like Stranger Things monster,” posted a person with a laughing emoticon. “Looks more like a @Stranger_Things character,” joked one other.

The video has additionally prompted individuals to share their ideas within the feedback part. While some praised the innovation, some identified the way it is not new.

“In a campus interview my daughter was asked different uses of an empty plastic bottle except filling it up. .. she could tell a few… but this is extraordinary… I am surely making one to pick fruits from my garden,” commented a Twitter person.

“The best inventions are the most simple. And they look like they are always been there! #India can become the innovation country of the world if we keep pushing and ‘grabbing’ in this manner!,” expressed one other. “Sir! We really appreciate your kind encouragement, but this fruit picking technique has been in internet circling since 2014, definitely not Indian invention,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the DIY fruit plucking device?