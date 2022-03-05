ANC calls EU sanctions on Russia ‘draconian’ | News24

The ANC known as the EU’s sanctions on Russia “draconian”.

It desires the EU to justify its actions.

It additionally desires MultiChoice to reinstate the RT service, regardless of the corporate saying it couldn’t achieve this.

The ANC calls the European Union’s (EU) sanctions on Russia, together with its media operations, “draconian”, and needs it to justify its place.

“The ANC notes the draconian decision by the EU to impose sanctions on Russia and its [entities], including global media organisations, following the escalation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Saturday.

“Subsequently, this has resulted in the South African MultiChoice platform unilaterally withdrawing Russian TV from its offerings, impacting negatively on the freedom of choice to subscribers and limiting their consumption of news on the developments in the Ukraine–Russia conflict.”

MultiChoice on Thursday evening confirmed to News24 that the RT channel, which was obtainable on DStv 407, “shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice”.

READ | Russia Today shutdown: Don’t silence voices to counter malicious disinformation

The ANC calls it censorship, which negatively impacts the plurality of views and media freedom.

It additionally desires MultiChoice to unblock RT.

“Stifling the plurality and diversity of views undermines internationally agreed principles on freedom of speech, choice and association,” Mabe stated. “Even at this late hour, the EU must still provide legal justification for this course of action.”

MultiChoice stated it had no management over the block on the feed.

“The party does not accept this explanation on the ‘censorship’ of the channel,” stated Mabe.

Media specialist Anton Harber, in a column printed by News24, additionally lamented the blocking of the channel.

“If we want to understand [Russian Federation President Vladimir] Putin’s thinking, RT is useful. When we choose sides, we want to ensure we are fully appraised of the facts, the arguments and the counter-arguments, and you cannot do that by only listening to one side,” wrote Harber.

