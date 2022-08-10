ANC, DA at each other’s throats over Kannaland municipal manager post | News24

The ANC within the Western Cape has accused DA provincial chief Tertuis Simmers of political interference.

The ANC claims Simmers is attempting to interchange the present municipal supervisor of the Kannaland Municipality with a former George official who was dismissed for maladministration.

Simmers has denied the allegations.

The ANC within the Western Cape has accused DA provincial chief Tertuis Simmers of interfering within the administration of the Kannaland Municipality by allegedly attempting to affect the appointment of a municipal supervisor.

The ANC’s provincial chief, Cameron Dugmore, claimed Simmers was politically interfering within the appointment of an appearing municipal supervisor.

“It has come to our attention that the DA provincial leader is alleged to be unlawfully trying to force the municipality to remove the current acting municipal manager, Ian Avontuur, and replace him with the discredited former George official, Keith Jordaan,” he mentioned.

Jordaan, the previous chief monetary officer for the George Municipality, was dismissed for maladministration and an funding of just about R300 million with Old Mutual.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made findings of improper conduct and maladministration in opposition to the municipality in reference to the funding.

GOOD social gathering chief Patricia de Lille laid a criticism with the Office of the Public Protector in 2019 – claiming corruption within the municipality.

Officials have been allegedly within the find out about an irregular funding of public funds to the tune of R350 million with Old Mutual.

Dugmore mentioned Simmer’s interference was a “blatant example of DA cadre deployment”.

READ | Western Cape govt intervenes in leaderless Kannaland Municipality

“Not only is this unlawful, but it undermines good governance,” he added.

Before the 2021 native authorities elections, the DA and ANC fashioned a working settlement to maintain Icosa out of energy within the seven-member council. The municipality had an ANC mayor, ANC deputy mayor and DA speaker.

After the election, Icosa emerged with three seats within the troubled municipal council, whereas the ANC and DA had two seats every, whereas the Kannaland Independent Party had one.

The municipality has been leaderless after a movement of no confidence in Mayor Jeffrey Donson, a convicted little one rapist and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster.

Simmers described Dugmore’s allegations as baseless.

He mentioned:

Good governance is absent in Kannaland. An appearing municipal supervisor should have the {qualifications}, expertise, and perspective demanded to show round what the ANC managed, because the ANC manages all over the place with steady regularity, to flounder in Kannaland in solely six months since February.

Simmers questioned the timing of Dugmore’s assertion following a particular assembly of the Kannaland council on Wednesday morning.

“This suggests an orchestrated plot to retain an acting municipal manager who does as the ANC bids, reckless disregard for and abject defiance of legislation and regulations.

On Wednesday, the people of Kannaland were denied even the opportunity to have the administration fixed by a tactic to place council in recess,” he added.