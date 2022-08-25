ANC, DA in spat over claims of ‘cadre deployment’ in Western Cape municipality | News24

The ANC within the Western Cape has threatened to haul the DA provincial chief Tertius Simmers to the Public Protector.

The ANC claims Simmers has been interfering in Kannaland municipal issues.

Simmers says in response to Dugmore’s claims the DA stands for the rule of legislation.

The ANC within the Western Cape is gearing up for an additional struggle with the DA, threatening to haul its provincial chief to the Public Protector over alleged political interference.

But the DA has welcomed this – saying it has nothing to cover and stands by the rule of legislation.

The ANC’s provincial chief, Cameron Dugmore, addressing the media on Thursday, claimed the occasion had in its possession data outlining the alleged involvement of DA provincial chief Tertius Simmers in Kannaland municipal issues.

“Simmers insisting that disgraced Keith Jordaan be appointed as acting municipal manager – when he was only the CFO in George – confirms that the DA is not as clean as they wish to portray. The DA simply covers up corruption and wrongdoing,” he charged.

“The fact that the highest DA office in the Western Cape is involved and insisting on the appointment of Jordaan confirms the DA and Simmers’ direct involvement in this matter. If it looks like cadre deployment, quacks like cadre deployment, then it must be cadre deployment.”

Dugmore mentioned the ANC could be laying a grievance with the Public Protector towards Simmers for attainable breach of the Code of Ethics.

Jordaan, the previous chief monetary officer for the George Municipality, was dismissed for maladministration on account of an funding of virtually R300 million with Old Mutual.

Tertius Simmers. Malherbe Nienaber

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made findings of improper conduct and maladministration towards the municipality in reference to the funding.

GOOD occasion chief Patricia de Lille laid a grievance with the Office of the Public Protector in 2019, claiming corruption within the municipality.

Jordaan beforehand advised Dugmore in a scathing letter “that he had been cleared by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]” and demanded that Dugmore apologise for “blatantly spewing drivel”.

Dugmore mentioned he could be instituting a defamation swimsuit towards Jordaan.

“Given that he has now accused me, among other things, of being a liar, I have now decided to instruct my lawyers to institute a damages claim against Jordaan – defamation against my reputation, and to lay crimen injuria charges against Jordaan with the police,” he added.

In response to Dugmore, Jordaan mentioned the DA by no means engaged with him to grow to be performing municipal supervisor of Kannaland.

“I implore Mr Dugmore to desist. I think it ineffably unfair to be targeted and wounded, again, in some political fight between the ANC and the DA,” he added.

Jordaan mentioned he and his household have been severely deprived by the abject injustice surrounding the termination of his contract.

“To have to suffer this pain again is simply disgusting, and more so because I have not even been offered the office of acting municipal manager, and therefore no cadre deployment can possibly attach to me,” he added.

Before the 2021 native authorities elections, the DA and ANC fashioned a working settlement to maintain Icosa out of energy within the seven-member council.

The municipality had an ANC mayor, ANC deputy mayor and DA speaker.

After the elections, Icosa emerged with three seats within the troubled municipal council, whereas the ANC and DA had two seats every, and the Kannaland Independent Party one.

The municipality has been leaderless after a movement of no confidence in Mayor Jeffrey Donson, a convicted youngster rapist and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster.

In response to Dugmore’s claims, Simmers mentioned the DA stood for the rule of legislation and investigations into irregularities, such because the myriad investigations into ANC corruption and mismanagement.

“I welcome any investigation by the Public Protector as I have nothing to hide. What I will not be doing is give oxygen to some desperate political witch-hunt,” he added.