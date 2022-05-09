ANC defends municipal manager elected at congress, despite legislation barring it | News24

ANC delegates from Eastern Cape contained in the plenary in the course of the Eastern Cape elective convention on 07 May 2022. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

The ANC Eastern Cape elective convention concluded on Monday.

The province’s new leaders have defended the election of a municipal supervisor to the place of provincial treasurer.

Zolile Williams gained the place in a final minute nomination from the ground on the congress on Saturday evening.

The election of a sitting municipal supervisor to a political place on the Eastern Cape provincial convention has acquired the backing of the ANC.

The ANC within the Eastern Cape justified the nomination and election of Zolile Williams, a long-serving municipal supervisor from Joe Gqabi municipality.

Williams was nominated for the place of provincial treasurer from the ground on Saturday evening.

He challenged and pipped former ANC Youth League chief Andile Lungisa to the publish.

But quickly after his election, the ANC needed to clarify how a municipal supervisor had been nominated and efficiently elected.

Section 56(a) of the Municipal Structures Act prevented public servants from standing for political positions.

“A municipal manager or manager directly accountable to a municipal manager may not hold political office in a political party, whether in a permanent, temporary or acting capacity,” the Act said.

ANC Eastern Cape provincial treasurer Lulama Nqcukayitobi stated the social gathering noticed nothing incorrect with Williams’ election. He stated the social gathering wanted his abilities to serve within the place.

Ngcukayitobi stated:

It can be unfair to direct that he solutions on his future. He has simply been elected. He must sit down and take a choice about his future. He is a extremely expert particular person and main a secure establishment. The ANC wants his abilities.

Williams stated legally, he was allowed to be elected as a result of the laws governing municipalities, the Municipal Systems Act, was being amended by Parliament.

This was a special piece of laws to the Municipal Structures Act.

Parliament handed the Municipal Systems Amendment Bill final week, but it surely have to be signed into regulation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Williams stated he would resign from his municipal publish.

“In 2020, the Constitutional Court set aside the Municipal Systems Amendment Act, which barred municipal officials from participating in political organisations. Parliament is busy with the amendment, and all parties have resolved to adopt the newly developed Municipal Systems Amendment Act. Is there a direct violation? No, because Parliament is busy with the legislation.

“I must put together my handover report back to the council that has appointed me and resign from the municipality I’ve served in for the previous couple of years. The ANC additionally took a decision barring official participation. Legally there are nonetheless points,” Williams stated.

