ANC Eastern Cape boss Oscar Mabuyane’s campaign gets boost as Chris Hani region elects new leaders | News24

One of the ANC Eastern Cape’s largest areas has elected new leaders for a three-year time period.

The collective seems to be firmly behind incumbent provincial chief Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane, who addressed the regional convention over the weekend, known as on members to stay targeted and to not divide the social gathering.

ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane’s marketing campaign to be re-elected has been given a lift, as a key area seems to be in assist of his re-election.

While two regional conferences had been scheduled for subsequent week, it was broadly anticipated that these in assist of Mabuyane would additionally assist a second time period for social gathering president Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the Chris Hani regional convention on the weekend, Mabuyane criticised those that tried to make use of cash to affect convention outcomes.

“These and other un-organisational acts of ill-discipline we know were perpetrated by individuals who have seemingly convinced themselves that the ANC belongs to them and that nothing can happen or should happen unless they have their way, which, in the final analysis, has really nothing to do with the interests of the masses of our people,” he mentioned.

“This is why we still have comrades who insist on using courts of law to resolve internal organisational affairs that the ANC has the capacity to preside over.”

ANC Chris Hani regional secretary, Lusanda Sizani, and treasurer Andile Mini, had been elected unopposed.

Wongama Gela was elected regional chief with 189 votes, whereas Madoda Papiyana was elected regional deputy secretary with 191 votes.

With 187 votes, Noloyiso Ntsaluba was elected deputy chairperson.

Party sources informed News24 that the newly elected management was firmly behind Mabuyane.

Mabuyane mentioned the convention should be used to resume the ANC within the area.

“The outcomes we are interested in, is an ANC that is united and renewed to be a tool for transformation in the hands of the people of Chris Hani region. We are saying those are the outcomes that should preoccupy all.

“Regional conferences are convened as soon as each three years to take inventory of the progress made in implementing the mandate given by the earlier regional convention and numerous directives from increased buildings obtain studies from the regional government committee and elect new management,” he said.

Mabuyane said the province’s eighth congress, dubbed the festival of chairs, was a missed opportunity to assess the work of the seventh provincial executive committee.

“We do that in order that you do not permit that to occur on this gathering. The RTT should present an in depth account of the work they’ve executed, which can type the idea for the mandate that will likely be given to the regional government committee that you’ll elect at this convention,” he mentioned.

The social gathering’s provincial congress is scheduled to be held in East London from 22 to 24 April.

