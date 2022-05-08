ANC Eastern Cape conference stalled, but party leaders confident it won’t collapse | News24

The ANC Eastern Cape elective convention has reached a stalemate.

Delegates supporting a key electoral contender have resorted to tune and dance to delay proceedings.

The convention has been delayed because it began on Friday.

The ANC Eastern Cape elective convention is at a stalemate after the supporters of a key electoral contender, Babalo Madikizela, refused to permit for the adoption of credentials.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, nonetheless, stays assured the convention won’t collapse.

On Sunday, Mabe addressed a media briefing amid the shambolic proceedings of the convention.

“We are quite comfortable with where matters are. We are also confident that, by the time the conference rises, we will have been able to produce a leadership that will be able to discharge its mandate to make the Eastern Cape stronger.

“People are singing about their respective candidates, and it’s like that. There isn’t any indication to counsel to us that the convention is collapsing,” he said.

Mabe refused to answer questions about former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa’s involvement in the conference.

Delegates aligned to Madikizela, who is the former provincial treasurer, have raised allegations about ghost delegates and issues about those attending the conference.

Lungisa, who is vying for the treasurer position on Madikizela’s slate, told delegates they would object to adopting credentials.

Madikizela’s supporters kept to their plan on Sunday afternoon by stalling the conference through songs, and reiterating previous concerns about branches with questionable memberships.

Lungisa denied that Madikizela’s supporters were attempting to collapse the conference. He said they were raising genuine concerns about the manipulation of membership.

“All the areas who pronounce us on this area, there isn’t a person who complains about manipulation. Where there’s manipulation institutionalised… it’s in OR Tambo, Chris Hani [and] persons are complaining in Buffalo City Metro,” Lungisa said.

The regions mentioned by Lungisa indicated they would back Oscar Mabuyane for a second term.

“We cannot allow, in a meeting of the ANC, where people are not given a space to speak. What needs to happen now is we need to clean the manipulation. No one wants the conference to collapse. What we will not allow is manipulation,” he mentioned.

Delegates, who assist Mabuyane, consider Madikizela’s camp is intent on collapsing the convention as a result of they don’t have sufficient votes to make sure a win for his or her most well-liked slate.

On Saturday, debates went on for hours over credentials and making certain these contained in the venue had been registered.

ANC NEC member and delegate to the convention, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, advised a media briefing that proceedings would proceed, regardless of any hiccups.

She mentioned the group are supporters of Madikizela, who proceed to sing and lift issues.

“Let’s not panic about the situation. It is one thing of the ANC, that members want to take the matter into their own hands. Every time we go to a conference, we adopt rules. We are looking at the political.

“We are apprehensive concerning the delays, and it’s one specific grouping, which is why we halted this course of. It is a trigger for concern, however we should always hearken to them,” she said.

Asked about her support for Mabuyane, she said: “We are voting delegates. Outside this setting, I can have a choice.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams said every effort had been made to prevent a violent situation, similar to that of the 2017 conference.

“No members will probably be throwing chairs right here,” she mentioned.