ANC eThekwini conference off to a delayed start amid youth league dispute over delegates | News24

There have been disputes over delegations from the ANC girls’s and youth leagues.

Zandile Gumede and Thabani Nyawose are contesting the chairpersonship.

The ANC’s eThekwini convention was delayed on Saturday amid a dispute about delegates from the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

The youth league within the area disputed the listing of their delegates who would attend the convention, after two lists have been submitted by the league’s regional management.

This led to an deadlock after which to intervention from the ANC provincial management.

“In the meeting held this morning, we have agreed to allow the ANCYL National Preparatory Committee convenor, the ANCYL Provincial Preparatory Committee convenor and ANCYL Regional Preparatory Committee convenor to have a discussion and agree on the delegation to represent the ANCYL in the region. By and large, we remain determined to ensure that the accreditation of all voting delegates and guests is finalised to the satisfaction of all structures of the movement,” ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela stated.

The ANC Youth League has 13 delegates.

By noon, the dispute was but to be resolved.

“Critically, we want comrades to exercise their democratic rights to elect leaders of their choice who will champion socio-economic policies of the ANC that will deepen the faith of our people in the ANC. In conclusion, as we wait for the finalisation of the ANCYL delegation, we have called on delegates to proceed to Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre to wait for the official programme to commence,” Ntombela stated.

The ANC Women’s League additionally disputed the variety of delegates afforded to them – additionally 13 – however celebration leaders on the convention stated the matter was a “non-issue”.

Both the ANC Youth League and Women’s League within the area usually are not in good standing.

“As the ANC in KZN, we believe that [the] ANCWL’s full participation and voting in the conference will ensure that women continue with their contribution towards nation-building,” the celebration stated.

Former mayor Zandile Gumede and present speaker Thabani Nyawose are contesting the chairpersonship.

#ANCeThekwini The two sides have been maintaining tabs on ‘their’ delegates. There’s been plenty of caucuses, head-counts, late evening conferences and so on. The stakes are excessive. (@QaanitahHunter) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) April 9, 2022

Gumede’s slate options Themba Ntuli as deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as regional secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala as deputy and Nomthandazo Shabalala as treasurer.

Nyawose is a supporter of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, and his victory within the greatest area within the ANC might enhance the latter’s probabilities of a second time period.

His slate options Mthunzi Dlamini as deputy chairperson, Bheki Ntuli as secretary, Thanduxolo Sabelo as deputy and Ntokozo Sibiya as treasurer.

By noon the convention venue was half full with solely Nyawose’s supporters streaming in.

Nyawose informed News24 that he was assured forward of the convention.

“I think the ANC leadership is handling the matter of the youth league and the women’s league very well. We will start soon,” he stated.

Nyawose stated he hoped the convention can be peaceable and would replicate on coverage issues, following the ANC’s dismal decline within the 2021 municipal elections.

An elephant within the room is the corruption prices dealing with Gumede which led her to step except for her place within the celebration.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli informed News24 on Friday that the ANC nationwide govt committee was responsible for the truth that Gumede is contesting the eThekwini chairpersonship.

“We said to the national leadership, we do understand that it’s somehow self-defeating for the comrade to be elected in order to step aside. Actually, it makes the step-aside rule a mockery,” Ntuli stated.

At the convention venue, Nyawose stated that the ANC’s step-aside course of didn’t eradicate affected leaders from being nominated for management positions.

“As branches, we have nominated comrade Zandile Gumede who is on step aside currently. I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he stated.

The convention is predicted to be opened by ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and election outcomes is predicted to be introduced on Sunday.

