ANC KZN unable to confirm violent clashes at ward committee election | News24

A video surfaced on social media on Sunday exhibiting folks throwing chairs at one another.

It is alleged the video was taken throughout a gathering to elect a ward committee for Ward 53 in eThekwini.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it can’t touch upon whether or not its members had been concerned within the conflict.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi had tweeted the movies.

When approached for touch upon Sunday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela mentioned he couldn’t touch upon the video’s content material and whether or not these seen in it had been celebration members.

He directed News24 to eThekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose whose telephone went unanswered.

The eThekwini Municipality has, for the previous a number of weeks, ready itself in gaining help for public participation within the election of ward committees.

All the municipality’s wards take part within the election course of. Ward committees wouldn’t have legislative powers.

The committees play an advisory function within the council, and their composition displays the completely different service supply portfolios.

According to a press launch from the City, a few of the portfolios elected included cleaning and strong waste, electrical energy, water and sanitation, entrepreneurship and small enterprise and well being in addition to security and safety.

KwaZulu-Natal is known for witnessing violent clashes at political gatherings linked to the ANC.