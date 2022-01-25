ANC MP Mervyn Dirks in court to get suspension lifted after his call on Scopa to probe Ramaphosa | News24

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks seems to be set for a vicious battle with the celebration’s parliamentary caucus.

Dirks has approached the High Court to forestall the ANC parliamentary caucus from appointing one other MP to interchange him.

Despite being suspended, he intends to attend a Scopa assembly as a parliamentarian.

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks is ready to attend Tuesday’s assembly of Parliament’s watchdog committee, no matter whether or not a courtroom ruling might get him his job again.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will meet to deliberate on Dirks’ declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not cross details about the usage of state funds to finance ANC inside campaigns to the related authorities.

Dirks was within the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning in search of an pressing interdict to forestall the ANC parliamentary caucus from appointing one other MP to interchange him.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina leads the caucus.

Scopa has 11 members, of which 5 are from the ANC and the remaining from opposition events. Dirks holds a swing vote.

Dirks’ lawyer, Godrich Gardee, a former EFF MP, stated they approached the courtroom on an pressing foundation in order that he might attend this afternoon’s assembly.

“It defeats the purpose of the Zondo Commission to attempt to [sweep] this matter under the carpet. The allegations that arise from the leaked audio from the president,” he stated.

Gardee reiterated that Dirks had not been suspended.

“We need to correct that. Our client has not been suspended by the ANC. He has been purportedly suspended by the ANC chief, who has no standing in the disciplinary code of conduct of the ANC and assumes powers that she does not have. If you appear as a member of the committee, you have voting rights. It is a committee of 11 voting members. Six ANC, five for the opposition, and our client holds the swing vote,” he stated.

Dirks, via his lawyer, maintained that the withdrawal of his Scopa membership and his precautionary suspension had been illegal and unconstitutional.

Dirks was knowledgeable of his suspension in a letter from Majodina, dated 20 January.

