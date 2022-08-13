ANC MPL’s incitement to murder case postponed for new lawyer | News24

Pre-sentencing proceedings for ANC member of the provincial legislature Andile Lili have been postponed on Friday.

His lawyer withdrew and he should now appoint a brand new lawyer.

Lili was discovered responsible in May of inciting supporters of the Ses’khona People’s Movement to kill murderers and rapists.

Cape Town activist and ANC politician Andile Lili should wait somewhat longer to listen to what sentence he’ll get for inciting violence exterior the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Lili is often known as one of many “poo throwers” who highlighted poor sanitation in elements of Cape Town by throwing buckets of sewage water with faeces on flooring in public locations.

He was additionally discovered responsible of violating the Illegal Gatherings Act and assault frequent.

Lili was convicted for attending an unlawful gathering exterior the court docket on 12 August 2014; and on 28 July 2015, inciting members of the Ses’khona People’s Movement to homicide.

One of the poo-flinging incidents was on the entrance to Cape Town International Airport. Lili and eight others have been charged with violating the Civil Aviation Act and sentenced to a few years’ imprisonment, suspended for 5 years.

He emerged from court docket, addressed supporters exterior, and complained about South Africa’s justice system, saying it was biased in opposition to the poor.

He felt there was an absence of motion in opposition to rapists and murderers and informed supporters that they need to kill such folks in the event that they noticed them strolling on the street.

On Friday, the Bellville Magistrate’s Court was supposed to listen to a pre-sentencing report after which hand down sentence.

However, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated Lili’s lawyer withdrew.

“The case has now been postponed until 17 August 2022 for a new attorney,” Ntabazalila stated.

News24 earlier reported that the ANC had referred Lili to the get together’s integrity fee.

He is a member of the provincial legislature of the Western Cape.