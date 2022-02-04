ANC pays its employees after being slapped with a court case | News24

The ANC has paid its workers their salaries in full.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, and this was confirmed by workers.

The fee comes a day after the ANC was slapped with a courtroom case by labour union Nehawu.

Mashatile was addressing the media exterior the house of former minister Tokyo Sexwale the place he had gone to pay his respects after Sexwale’s mom died.

“We have paid staff salaries up to date, up to the end of January, and we don’t owe anybody,” he mentioned.

This comes a day after labour union Nehawu filed papers on 31 January, asking the courtroom to order the ANC to pay its staff their excellent salaries.

Nehawu is a member of Cosatu, which is an alliance associate of the ANC.

Mashatile mentioned Nehawu was free to push forward with its labour courtroom case, however as of Thursday, the ANC now not owed anybody.

When requested the place the social gathering discovered the cash to pay its staff after insisting it was going through monetary difficulties, he refused to expose the ANC’s supply of funding.

A visibly irritated Mashatile mentioned:

We fundraised; that is how we bought the cash. The solely individuals we because the ANC are supposed to account to relating to our funding is the Electoral Commission of SA.

ANC workers members, who had been vocal about their excellent pay, confirmed to News24 that they had acquired their salaries in full on Thursday morning.

Going ahead, Mashatile mentioned, workers members ought to belief the ANC would proceed to honour all funds as a consequence of them.

“The ANC staff has been paid for the last five years, and more so they do not need assurances as to whether they will be paid or not. Payments may have been late once or twice, but even during the Covid-19 pandemic when companies were retrenching employees, the ANC did not,” he added.

