ANC requests urgent sitting for Winde to explain Albert Fritz’s alleged sexual misconduct | News24

The ANC has known as for an pressing sitting of the Western Cape Portfolio Committee on Community Safety.

The calls come as MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has been suspended over allegations of sexually assaulting younger ladies in his division.

Part of the explanation for the decision for an pressing sitting is in order that Premier Alan Winde can clarify why he remained mum on the explanations for Fritz’s suspension.

The ANC within the Western Cape has requested an pressing sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety amid an alleged sexual harassment scandal that has led to MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz being suspended.

ANC MPL and chief of the opposition within the province, Cameron Dugmore, instructed News24 that his social gathering’s MPL Mesuli Kama has written to the chairperson of the portfolio committee, Reagen Allen, requesting that an pressing assembly be convened this week.

“We insist that Premier Alan Winde must attend this committee and answer questions. As leader of opposition I have received a number of further very disturbing allegations about the conduct of MEC Fritz who also happens to be the acting DA provincial leader,” stated Dugmore.

He added that, “… this province [the Western Cape] and the DA has a shameful history when it comes to dealing with allegations of sexual harassment. We know that despite the fact that [the] Chief Director in Provincial Transport Mr Farrel Payne has been criminally charged for attempted rape and sexual assault, he has not been suspended for the duration of his trial.”

“He [Payne] remains in office.”

READ | Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspends MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz

Regarding MEC Fritz, Dugmore stated the important thing query to ask was, “… how long have the premier and senior DA leaders known about these allegations?”

“How many [alleged] victims have been affected? When did this start?”

He added that it appeared unimaginable that individuals in Fritz’s, “… office, in his department, and in his party did not know about this.

“There are attainable felony costs at play right here, attainable breaches of the code of conduct. The reality should come out and victims supported,” said Dugmore.

The GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron also called for an urgent need for clarification following the sudden announcement, saying that the residents of the Western Cape are owed answers.

“There’s far an excessive amount of hypothesis about what the suspension is about, and the assertion that was launched late this night [Sunday] provides no clarification, no indication and no element.

“The premier owes it to the people of the Western Cape to explain what the suspension is about, and to give some indication as to whether the allegations are related to performance in his office or matters related outside of his official office as a member of the executive council,” Herron stated.

READ | Anroux Marais to replace Albert Fritz who steps aside amid sex scandal

News24 reported that Fritz was suspended following severe allegations of sexual assault that had been levelled in opposition to him by younger workers.

Four impartial sources confirmed to News24 that sexual assault allegations had been on the core of the suspension.

Winde introduced Fritz’s suspension late on Sunday night with out divulging the explanations for the choice.

A direct supply who had information of the suspension, nonetheless, stated: “He [Fritz] allegedly sexually assaulted young female workers in his office.”

“This has been known since last year,” stated a supply. It was unclear whether or not felony costs had been laid in opposition to Fritz.

Winde was anticipated to handle group security division workers on Monday. It was unclear whether or not different employees members can be suspended.

