ANC wanted to force Winde to report on MEC Fritz’s suspension. The DA shot the motion down | News24

The DA within the Western Cape Legislature has shot down a movement to pressure Premier Alan Winde to report again on the suspension of Albert Fritz.

Winde suspended Fritz final month following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The chairperson of the standing committee, Lorraine Botha, says Winde will account as soon as the impartial probe into Fritz has been concluded.

The DA has shot down a movement introduced by the ANC within the Western Cape legislature to pressure Premier Alan Winde to offer particulars on the inquiry into suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The ANC had needed Winde to seem earlier than the Standing Committee on the Premier and Constitutional Affairs inside seven days.

ANC MPL and chief of the opposition within the legislature Cameron Dugmore put ahead the movement to pressure the premier to clarify the phrases of reference for the inquiry into Fritz.

Dugmore mentioned the report again from the premier ought to occur inside one week, though the impartial report had not but been finalised.

Dugmore instructed the committee:

The subject that we’ve raised – that the premier has not addressed, or the chairperson – is the phrases of reference for this inquiry. Members of the general public, MPLs we’re in the dead of night, and we wish to be briefed.

“This is another example of the DA protecting their own and continuing with their cover-up of the Fritz matter instead of putting clean and good governance first. By now we know the DA stands for double standards,” Dugmore mentioned.

None of the committee members seconded the ANC’s movement.

Winde suspended Fritz final month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Advocate Jennifer Williams has been appointed to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations in opposition to Fritz.

On Wednesday, the Standing Committee on the Premier and Constitutional Affairs elected MPL Lorraine Botha as its new chairperson after her predecessor, Ricardo Mackenzie, was granted go away for a month.

READ MORE | Premier Alan Winde confirms Albert Fritz was suspended over ‘serious’ sexual assault allegations

In response to Dugmore, DA MPL and chairperson of the standing committee on group security Reagen Allen mentioned an pressing assembly could be known as as quickly because the premier had acquired the investigation report.

He mentioned:

The premier shall be invited, and any member will be capable of interrogate any questions. I wish to add, it is necessary for the ANC within the Western Cape to indicate some restraint and persistence as the method unfolds.

Botha mentioned the matter shall be heard earlier than a joint sitting of the standing committees on group security and the premier and constitutional affairs.

Allan mentioned the allegations have been critical and that the report ought to first be concluded earlier than calling the premier to reply questions.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox