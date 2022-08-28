ANC’s KZN leaders visit Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom on ‘the issue of building the nation’ | News24

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have visited the house of former president Jacob Zuma.

This was to hunt “wisdom” from the previous statesman.

Earlier this week, the ANC KZN management additionally visited the house of former president Thabo Mbeki.

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have paid former president Jacob Zuma a go to at his Nkandla residence to hunt steering and knowledge.

Zuma is presently serving the rest of his 15 month jail time period at residence after being launched on medical parole in September final 12 months.

Newly elected provincial chairperson Sibonelo Duma stated they’ve come to hunt steering and knowledge on points affecting the nation.

Speaking after the go to, Duma stated the leaders needed Zuma’s view on easy methods to create unity.

As a former head of state and social gathering chief, the ANC KZN believes Zuma is in a great place to supply steering.

“We’ve spoken amongst other things – the issue of building the nation. [We spoke about] things [on] how to make sure that you transfer back what belongs to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, the economy wealth and the land,” Duma stated.

Zuma apparently additionally suggested the management on fostering unity within the social gathering.

It’s essential for the ANC to have unity in KZN as a result of it’s the social gathering’s largest help base.

“He has also just advised us on how to unite the province,” Duma instructed News24.

The ANC KZN will proceed drawing expertise and steering from different former social gathering leaders.

Earlier this month, Duma and his management visited former president Thabo Mbeki.

At the time, the management stated the assembly could be the primary of many who it hoped to undertake in its efforts to hunt political knowledge.