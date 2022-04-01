ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini gets 4 years in jail or R200 000 fine, partly suspended | News24

Bathabile Dlamini appeared within the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday after she was discovered responsible of perjury.

The court docket imposed a s entence of 4 years in jail or a R200 000 advantageous, with half of both of the 2 suspended.

Dlamini opted to pay the advantageous.

She was sentenced for perjury on Friday morning.

In imposing the sentence, Magistrate Betty Khumalo mentioned the offence was a critical one which warrants retribution.

She mentioned the sentence imposed mustn’t solely rehabilitate Dlamini, however also needs to reform her.

Dlamini opted to pay R20 000 on Friday and the remainder of the cash on or earlier than 29 April.

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini within the dock on the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Khumalo earlier discovered Dlamini responsible of perjury for mendacity beneath oath throughout a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) that left tens of millions of grant beneficiaries uncertain about whether or not they would obtain their cash.

The Justice of the Peace additionally discovered that the prosecution had proved its case past cheap doubt and that the previous minister had lied beneath oath.

Dlamini’s defence workforce argued that she shouldn’t be discovered responsible of perjury as a result of Section 38 proceedings, such because the Ngoepe Inquiry into the Sassa debacle, weren’t formal judicial ones.

But Khumalo mentioned the inquiry certified as a proper judicial course of.