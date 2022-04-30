And the Community Outstanding Coach Award Goes to Special Olympics Alberta Coach Marie Powell

As a baby, Marie Powell’s mother and father at all times inspired her mother and father to take part in sports activities. Growing up, her yard was arrange for out of doors actions like basketball and badminton. Her house was the go-to spot for all the youngsters within the neighborhood. However, whereas in junior highschool, she discovered her real love. “In grade eight, my gym teacher noticed that I had endurance for running—which I never really thought I was very good at—but she really encouraged me to work on it and try out for the track and field team,” Powell says.

Powell’s begin with Special Olympics stemmed from the necessity to have sports activities in her life. When she was attending college, she knew she wanted to spherical out her résumé. She attended a volunteer truthful, just like what many universities supply, and talked to a girl on the Special Olympics sales space. After an interesting dialog, she joined as a volunteer and attended the athletics apply the following week. “I was hooked,” she says. “I knew that was a program I wanted to be part of, and that was an organization I wanted to be part of.”

Marie Powell (proper) discovered her ardour for Special Olympics when she was in school and has stayed concerned ever since.

As a reward for her contributions, the 15-year head coach was awarded the Special Olympics North America Community Outstanding Coach Award in April 2022. The Alberta, Canada–based mostly coach was nominated for her efforts in teaching snowshoeing, however she additionally excels at teaching athletics. The award, given by Special Olympics North America (SONA), honors coaches for his or her contributions and efforts to reinforce the lives of Special Olympics athletes.

“Marie deserves to be recognized as the SONA Community Outstanding Coach for 2021 because she embodies all that Special Olympics stands for,” Sarah Sin-Chan, Sport & Programs Coordinator for Special Olympics Canada, says. “She always puts the athletes’ needs first, and that is one of the many reasons why athletes and coaches look up to her and ask her for advice.”

Powell (higher left) emphasizes bodily health along with her athletes, serving to them obtain their greatest throughout competitors.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell didn’t cease studying. Whenever she had free time, she developed new expertise and took a wide range of programs on subjects like psychological efficiency and efficient verbal and nonverbal communication. In addition, Special Olympics Alberta created a digital program for athletes to remain linked in the course of the pandemic. The focus was to create health initiatives and join with athletes in digital periods. “Marie took an active lead in the PEAK Program [a virtual program that engaged athletes with training regimens and activities] and provided workouts based around the Fit 5 components [which encourage exercise and healthy eating] and led weekly athletics and snowshoe programs,” Sin-Chan says.

Powell contributed to the train facet of the PEAK Program and created a program with eight coach-led periods. “Each component developed our athletes in strength training, endurance, flexibility and balance,” she says. “[The athletes] were able to develop their specific muscle components to further heighten their strength training, so when they came back after almost two years of no programs in person, I noticed in my snowshoeing program their strength was really good.”

Her affect rubs off on the athletes as effectively. Powell coaches Jonathan Stel in snowshoeing and athletics. He describes Powell because the coach who pushes him the toughest. “She encourages me to do my personal best at all times and sets goals that motivate me to be the best I can be,” Stel says. “I have attended two National Games with Marie and both experiences were fun and exciting.”

Stel says the largest classes she has taught him are to tempo himself and provides 100% every time. “She also teaches me to have fun in my sports,” Stel says.

Special Olympics Alberta athlete Jonathan Stel (left) says Marie Powell (proper) pushes him to attain his greatest whereas nonetheless having enjoyable.

To encourage enjoyable and teamwork, Powell and her athletes begin off with a welcome huddle, an emblem that everybody is equal, and everybody belongs. It units the tone, permitting everybody to indicate help for each other. Then after warmups, they go straight into drills and into practising every self-discipline. “My team has come up with a vision, and their vision is active fun and active teamwork. We make sure we incorporate fun activity with teamwork all the time, and we talked about that in our welcome huddle,” Powell says.

Powell says she remains to be absorbing the truth that she earned such a prestigious award. “It’s a confidence booster,” she says, “and it’s validation that the work I am doing falls within the realms of where Special Olympics is going for athlete development, coach development and moving our programs forward.

“I hope [the award] shares the message that the more we share resources as coaches, the more that we talk and we network with each other, the greater all of our skills will be collectively,” Powell says.

Powell additionally hopes the award is a illustration of what Canadian teaching is all about.

Special Olympics is proud to accomplice with Gallagher, Official Sponsor of Special Olympics International Sport and Coach Programming. Special Olympics and Gallagher are empowering athletes with and with out mental disabilities to face their future with confidence—on and off the enjoying subject—by high quality teaching and sports activities coaching experiences. Thanks to Gallagher’s help, a $1500 stipend has been awarded to Special Olympics Alberta to facilitate the skilled growth of the winner and the expansion of the Coach Education Program inside Special Olympics Alberta.