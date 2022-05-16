Anderson bowls Root in battle of the Roses

Jimmy Anderson has dismissed his long-time England captain Joe Root for simply 4 – however Yorkshire held on to thwart Lancashire’s bid for a primary Roses victory at Headingley since 2011 within the County Championship.

Following on, Yorkshire began their second innings 187 runs behind on Sunday, with a minimal of 85 overs remaining, and slipped to 3-45, with Root one of many fallen batters.

On the best way to 2-17 from his 15 overs, on-song Anderson ripped out Root’s center and off stumps with a supply which saved low simply after lunch.

But Harry Brook’s glorious summer season continued with an unbeaten 82 off 157 balls, serving to Yorkshire attain 6-169 from 78 overs to seal the draw.

Division One leaders Surrey needed to accept a draw with Kent after rain ruined the ultimate day at Beckenham.

Just 9.2 overs had been potential, with Kent transferring from their in a single day second-innings rating of 1-82 to 114 for no extra losses throughout two mini periods, nonetheless 327 runs behind Surrey’s first-innings rating of 9-671.

Warwickshire’s match towards Northamptonshire meandered to an inevitable draw, with simply 10 wickets falling in 4 days at Edgbaston.

The closing instalment of a stultifying stalemate noticed the house aspect, in reply to Northamptonshire’s 6-597, progress to 4-568 earlier than arms had been shaken at 4.40pm.

Sam Hain (202) and Matt Lamb (155) prolonged their partnership to an unbroken 254, a Warwickshire fifth-wicket file towards Northamptonshire.

Sussex had been thwarted by Leicestershire at Grace Road because of an eighth-wicket partnership of 111 off 275 deliveries between Harry Swindells and Callum Parkinson and rain breaks that noticed 27 overs misplaced.

Matthew Potts enhanced his England credentials by claiming a career-best seven-wicket haul and galvanizing Durham to a dramatic 58-run victory over Glamorgan.

Potts took 5 scalps on the ultimate day of their Division Two conflict on the Riverside, which Glamorgan began requiring 126 runs to win with seven wickets intact.

Potts, who had claimed two wickets on Saturday night, was in breathtaking type as he ended the innings with figures of 7-40 and match figures of 11-101, with Glamorgan, that includes three Australians, collapsing from 2-65 to 137 all out.

A second consecutive ton for Australian-born Sam Robson, mixed with a day downpour, denied Nottinghamshire prime spot as Middlesex salvaged a draw at Lord’s.

Robson’s resolute knock of 101 not out thwarted Nottinghamshire’s bowlers.