Anderson-Broad absence a chance to grow leadership options – Andrew Strauss

Andrew Strauss , England’s interim director of cricket, believes that the absence of Stuart Broad and James Anderson within the Caribbean will encourage different members of England’s Test staff to imagine management roles, and thereby present extra “options” for the incoming regime, as and when a brand new head coach and everlasting MD are appointed later this 12 months.

Speaking at Lord’s on Wednesday, following the revealing of a new-look Test squad shorn of eight gamers who featured on this winter’s 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, Strauss denied that Broad and Anderson’s voices had grow to be too highly effective inside the England dressing-room. However, he singled out Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as two members of the bowling assault whom he believed had the capability to develop of their absence.

“It’s hard to criticise either Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad in how they are on and off the field,” Strauss stated. “They are exceptional performers on the field and they are very professional off it, which is why they have played for so long.

“What I do suppose is it offers a possibility in the meanwhile for individuals to face up and play management roles they have not beforehand. We want a very good strong backbone to that staff shifting ahead. We want leaders, not simply the captain, and this gives a possibility for a few of the gamers to try this.

“Teams always need a number of influential voices to push the team forward. Everyone expects the captain to do that but anyone who has played for England knows that influential voices behind the captain are important. In the bowling attack, we’re looking at the likes of Wood and Woakes to play more of that role. Expect a lot from Stokes and Bairstow as well. They have the chance to pull out the stops and help Joe Root .”

Wood was England’s stand-out performer within the Ashes, claiming 17 wickets at 26.64 together with a career-best 6 for 37 within the fifth Test at Hobart, however the retention of Woakes is a extra contentious decide. His six Ashes wickets got here at 55.33, and additional exacerbated a break up between his world-class document in dwelling Tests (94 wickets at 22.63) and his unconvincing stats overseas (31 wickets at 52.38).

However, the truth that the Tests within the Caribbean will likely be utilizing a Dukes ball could have performed to Woakes’ favour – in addition to the truth that he will be relied upon to pitch the ball up and try to make it swing, a difficulty that was an obvious bone of competition between Root and his senior pairing after the second-Test defeat, when England’s captain publicly criticised the defensive lengths that that they had bowled below the Adelaide floodlights.

While Strauss didn’t instantly tackle that obvious reason behind disquiet, he acknowledged that the vagaries of the Kookaburra ball demand a sure ruthlessness when the window of alternative opens. With that in thoughts, he hinted that England would as soon as once more be seeking to develop the horses-for-courses, home-and-away steady of bowlers that had been a function of Ed Smith’s tenure as nationwide selector, previous to his elimination from the set-up by Strauss’s predecessor, Ashley Giles, final 12 months.

Mark Wood was the stand-out performer for England in Australia Getty Images

“When the odds are in your favour in Test cricket, you have the opportunity to really put pressure on the opposition and dominate those sessions,” Strauss stated. “I think Australia did that exceptionally well against us and we weren’t good enough against their bowling. I don’t think it is a case of criticising our bowlers, I just feel like when you are learning to win as a team, you have to identify those sessions and you have to win them well.

“When you’re looking at deciding on groups you want to make a distinction between England groups at dwelling and away, as a result of I feel they’re various things. Then, secondly, you’re all the time it strategically. What are our wants now between profitable at the moment and tomorrow and what are our greatest assets to try this?

“What you want is variety in your bowling attack. When you look at the team we’ve selected, we’ve got Mark Wood who gives us that X-Factor of extra pace, and we’re looking at Saqib Mahmood as someone who can develop into that kind of bowler. Then you want the tall, hit-the-deck bowlers and ones who are able to swing the ball. We’re trying to have that variety in the attack, so whatever the conditions we can exploit this.”

Despite the readability of his decision-making, the timing of Anderson and Broad’s elimination from the set-up has come below fireplace, not least from the previous England captain Michael Atherton, who wrote in The Times that it was an “odd moment” to make such a name.

England have received one Test sequence within the Caribbean since 1968 (coincidentally it got here in 2004, the final time that neither man featured in an England Test squad), and Strauss was on the helm for the chaotic marketing campaign in 2009, when he and Andy Flower got here collectively as an emergency captain-coach partnership following the sacking of Kevin Pietersen and Peter Moores.

“I’ve been to the West Indies a number of times and it’s not an easy place to go and win, and England’s record there is not good,” Strauss stated. “We definitely have to take that into account. When you’re selecting teams you’re always trying to balance winning today with winning tomorrow, and you’re trying to do both, quite frankly.

“Thinking again to 2009 – and historical past would not repeat itself, so it’s a must to watch out not to attract these parallels – however one of many issues we did early in that tour was simply have a frank and trustworthy dialog about the place we have been as a staff, and that is the kind of factor that can occur on the market on the bottom within the West Indies.

“We need to get better. And there have been all sorts of reasons why you could mitigate our performance recently, around workload and bubbles and all that sort of stuff. But we’re looking forward here. No one likes to see English Test cricket where it is currently. That’s the players’ responsibility, the coaches’ responsibility and we need a degree of honesty and humility as well for us to move forward.

“We really feel like we have chosen a staff that’s able to profitable out within the West Indies and that’s completely the intention,” Strauss added. “But in fact we have half an eye fixed on tomorrow – it is the beginning of the brand new cycle and it will be remiss of us to not do it. My job is de facto to present that new director of cricket and coach choices to select from going ahead and we have that chance proper in the meanwhile.”

When Strauss last came on board as England’s director of cricket, in the spring of 2015, he made a similarly big call about a big personality by finally ending speculation about Pietersen’s potential recall to the Test team – a decision that subsequently helped the incoming head coach, Trevor Bayliss, to start his tenure with a clean slate.

However, Strauss insisted that to describe Anderson and Broad’s longevity as an “problem” that needed similar resolution did a disservice to their outstanding contributions to the Test team.

“I do not see it as a difficulty to be ‘handled’,” Strauss said. “I feel that is very harsh on James Anderson and Stuart Broad. They’ve given all the things to England cricket over a protracted time period. The new director of cricket and coach can have their very own strategic concepts and that is completely proper for them to go within the route they really feel is match. What I’m making an attempt to do is simply create choices for them.”

After speculation that Alec Stewart and Richard Dawson might be drafted in as England’s stand-in coach for the Caribbean tour, Strauss eventually opted for Paul Collingwood, Silverwood’s deputy, to provide continuity. He will be backed up by Marcus Trescothick, Jon Lewis, Jeetan Patel and Carl Hopkinson for the series and, like Flower before him in 2009, Strauss acknowledged that Collingwood had a big opportunity to stake his claim for the role in the long term.

“It’s a 5 week tour, and it looks like there is a distinct benefit of getting somebody who has been a part of that set-up already,” Strauss said. “Paul Collingwood clearly deputised for Chris Silverwood out within the West Indies with the T20 staff and had carried out an excellent job on the market by all accounts.

“He is definitely one we should have an eye on moving forward for the head coach’s role. It’s an opportunity for him to understand what that job entails and to start this process with the red-ball reset as well. He’s the right sort of character to do that. He’s enthusiastic, he’s got bundles of energy, he’s very clear on how he sees the England Test team playing.”