Anderson, Broad can play for England again, says Strauss | Cricket News – Times of India
England quick bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad might be thought of for choice once more within the English summer time, interim managing director Andrew Strauss stated on Wednesday.
Anderson and Broad, England’s all-time main Test wicket takers with 1,177 victims between them, have been dropped from the squad for the three-Test tour of the West Indies.
The choice panel comprising of Strauss and interim head coach Paul Collingwood stated they have been in search of a brand new strategy after the group’s 4-0 Ashes humiliation in Australia.
“This is the start of a new cycle, so it’s an opportunity for us to get some new faces in the team and maybe to ask some of the players that are in the team to play more significant leadership roles,” Strauss informed Sky Sports.
“We feel like it’s an opportunity for us to leave both Broad and Anderson out for the time being… so the new England coach and director will have more information to base their selection decisions this summer.
“But I totally anticipate that each Broad and Anderson to be in that choice dialog at the beginning of this summer time.”
Strauss said he had spoken to 39-year-old Anderson and 35-year-old Broad, who expressed their disappointment, but hoped they would understand the rationale.
“No one is saying that is the tip of the street for both of them,” Strauss added. “I suppose there’s a hazard (they could see it as a sign to finish their profession) however I used to be attempting to be as clear as I can with them.
“Their job right at the moment is to get themselves fired up and ready to go at the start of the international summer in June.”
The choice introduced blended reactions.
“This is seismic. I mean this is really an earthquake in cricketing terms,” stated former England batsman Mark Ramprakash.
“I never saw this coming because really there’s been so much focus on England’s poor batting displays, particularly in Australia but also last summer. It seems that these two great bowlers may have paid the price for the Ashes defeat.”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated he was proud of the choice, including that Strauss had finished the “smart” factor in attempting to construct a brand new tradition within the dressing room.
“England have clearly thought they haven’t done exactly what’s required. And they’ll give (captain Joe) Root the chance to build a fresh culture with a new bowling attack,” Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.
“The long-term goal is trying to build a team that can win in Australia.”
