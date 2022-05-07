Anderson considered final crack at a Grand Slam before retiring: ‘I wouldn’t be true to myself’ | Sport

Recently retired SA tennis legend Kevin Anderson admits that he thought of enjoying yet another Grand Slam to bid the game farewell.

But he quickly realised that merely holding out for a closing look, most definitely at his beloved Wimbledon, went towards his ethos as participant.

Anderson has at all times most popular more durable courts, however is “very proud” of what he finally achieved on grass and clay.

Kevin Anderson admitted that he thought of having a crack at one among 2022’s Grand Slams, most definitely Wimbledon, to bid a fond farewell to aggressive tennis.

Yet the 35-year-old South African legend, who introduced his retirement from the game earlier this week following a productive 15-year profession, believes he would not have been true to himself as an expert athlete had he “spared” himself only for a closing go to to the All England Club.

Anderson skilled a few of his most distinguished profession highlights at Wimbledon, notably reaching the 2018 closing after defeating Roger Federer and John Isner in a quarter-final and semi-final respectively, matches that collectively lasted virtually 11 hours.

“It crossed my mind [to play one last Grand Slam],” he stated from his residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

“But then I realised that my whole career has been focused on training professionally, being prepared for tournaments and wanting to do well.

“After [the Miami Open], I knew it was time to step away. Not to be absolutely invested in it and going to go play at Wimbledon simply to do it one final time wouldn’t be who I’m as a tennis participant.

“And I’m okay with that. I’m okay with stepping back and knowing that during the times I did have there, I gave it my all.”

That Anderson would go on to have such an completed profession on grass is an immense supply of pleasure to him by itself, particularly after he expressed a choice for more durable courts throughout the early a part of his journey.

“Growing up in South Africa, there was only hard courts to play on. We didn’t have the opportunity to experience grass or clay,” he stated.

“If I think back to my first grass court match, it was at the Gerry Weber in 2004 and it was terrible. I don’t think anyone, including myself, would’ve believed that I would eventually make the final of Wimbledon after that first experience.

“I could not discover my footing in any respect.”

Yet his famed work ethic would eventually bear fruit.

“I’m very pleased with what I achieved on completely different surfaces. Like all the things else in life, it simply took time for me to regulate to clay and grass,” said Anderson.

“But as my profession went on, I actually loved enjoying on clay and grass. I used to be way more snug with the motion and what I used to be making an attempt to do on the market.

“While I suppose my natural preference will always be hard surfaces, but I really enjoyed the process of preparing to compete on grass and clay.”