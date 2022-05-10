Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin arrested for extortion

Hyderabad: The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Monday arrested a cousin of chief minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor for laying a highway.

Kadapa superintendent of police Ok Ok N Anburajan advised reporters that Y S Konda Reddy, in-charge of the ruling YSR Congress get together in Chakrayapet block in Pulivendula meeting constituency represented by the chief minister, was arrested on Tuesday following a grievance lodged by S R Ok Constructions, a number one contracting company from Karnataka on May 5.

He mentioned investigation into Konda Reddy’s Call Detail Records (CDR) revealed that a number of calls had been made by him to development firm representatives just lately. The YSRCP chief was discovered responsible of threatening contractors. “We produced him in a local court, which remanded him to two-week judicial custody,” he mentioned.

The SP mentioned the corporate was awarded a young for the development of the Vempalli-Rayachoti highway in Kadapa district and the work had been happening for the previous few months.

“On May 5, Konda Reddy, who happens to be a cousin of the chief minister called up the contractor and demanded a hefty amount as commission for allowing him to continue the work. He threatened to get the work stopped using his proximity to the chief minister,” the SP mentioned.

The contractor had introduced it to the discover of the CM on Monday and the latter had ordered a radical probe into the alleged extortion of cash by his cousin. “No one should be spared in such cases,” a CMO launch mentioned, quoting Jagan Reddy.

Anburajan urged the individuals to lodge extortion-related complaints on the quantity 14400 or contact the police in case such threats have been being made.