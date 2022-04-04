Andhra Pradesh gets 13 new districts and a fresh map

Andhra Pradesh on Monday bought a brand new map with the creation of 13 new districts, taking the variety of whole districts within the state to 26. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 13 new districts by way of video conferencing at Tadepalli, in Guntur district.

Reddy-led YSR Congress authorities has reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and superintendents of police to the newly created districts. The state authorities, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the prevailing 13 and invited recommendations and objections.

It had obtained 16,600 recommendations and objections from the general public and the identical have been thought of. Officials made suggestions after holding discussions with the individuals and public representatives.

Reddy, throughout the ballot marketing campaign for the 2019 meeting elections, promised that his get together, if voted to energy, would make each Lok Sabha constituency as a district.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was moreover created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

In an announcement, the federal government stated, “With the formation of smaller districts – distance from the district centre to remote and border villages will be reduced… District administration will come closer to the people… Increased accountability as the Government comes closer to people.”

It additional stated: “District Police Officers and all the other Government Departments including their camp offices will be in the same premises, thus doing away with the hassle of people travelling miles together for their work in different Government offices.”

The Andhra Pradesh authorities’s advert in a newspaper

13 new districts of Andhra Pradesh:

• Manyam district carved out of Vizianagaram district

• Anakapalli district carved out of Visakhapatnam district

• Alluri Sitarama Raju carved out of Visakhapatnam district

• Kakinada carved out of East Godavari district

• Konaseema carved out of East Godavari district

• Eluru carved out of West Godavari district

• Palnadu carved out of Guntur district

• Bapatla carved out of Guntur district

• Nandyal carved out of Kurnool district

• Sri Satya Sai district carved out of Anantapur

• Sri Balaji carved out of Chittoor district

• Annamaya carved out of Kadapa district

• NT Rama Rao district carved out of the prevailing Krishna district.