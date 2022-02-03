Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Protest Against Pay Revision

Employees, academics undertook the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally demanding withdrawal of pay revision orders

Amaravati:

Thousands of Andhra Pradesh authorities staff and academics marched on the streets of Vijayawada metropolis on Thursday, in protest in opposition to the latest pay revision.

The BRTS street resembled a sea of humanity because the agitating staff and academics from throughout Andhra Pradesh undertook the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally demanding that the federal government instantly withdraw the “dark orders” associated to pay revision.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma appealed to the agitating staff to withdraw their name for an indefinite strike from February 7.

“There are some problems but we are ready for discussions. What will you get out of the strike? Let us sit and resolve the issue,” he exhorted the workers.

Addressing reporters, together with Finance Special Chief Secretary S S Rawat and Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Mr Sharma stated, “Like Telangana, had we given only dearness allowance and not the 27 per cent interim relief (IR), we could have saved at least Rs 10,000 crore over the last 30 months. IR is like an interest-free loan which has to be recovered, call it by whatever name.”

He, nonetheless, hastened so as to add that the federal government would comply with the instructions of the High Court on this connection.

The High Court, listening to a public curiosity litigation in opposition to the pay revision, issued an interim order two days in the past directing the state authorities to not impact any recoveries from the workers’ salaries.

The Chief Secretary famous that IR couldn’t be part of the wage.

“It is only an interim relief between the old and the new pay revision, which has to be subsequently adjusted. One may call it recovery or adjustment or whatever, but it is like an interest-free loan,” he stated.

The bureaucrats as soon as once more claimed that the “gross salary” for the month of January was “higher” in comparison with the earlier month due to the pay revision.

“There may be 10 or 11 components in the salary but you have to take an overall look. It is pure arithmetic and not any logic. It shows a clear increase in the gross,” they maintained, brushing apart the workers’ lament over pay lower.

Earlier, addressing a big gathering right here, the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee leaders stated, “This is a historic struggle. Lakhs of employees are behind us. Even the police are behind us.” They rejected the ruling YSR Congress’ declare that vested pursuits had been behind the workers’ agitation.

“This government should realise what the power of employees is. Once we go on indefinite strike from February 7, the government will only be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people,” the Struggle Committee leaders stated.

For the previous few days, the AP authorities staff, academics and pensioners are strongly opposing the latest pay revision, saying it was detrimental to their pursuits.

Rather than a hike, the wage revision orders solely resulted in pay cuts to all, they stated.

From February 5, the workers would undertake “non-cooperation”, forward of the indefinite strike from midnight of February 6, they added.