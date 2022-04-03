Andhra Pradesh’s First ‘She Auto’ Stands Set Up In Tirupati

Tirupati ‘She Auto’: The SP stated accidents involving women-driven autos are very uncommon.

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh):

In a transfer to offer secure transport to ladies and lady college students, the police in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor have arrange three ‘She Auto’ stands, the primary of its type within the state, on Friday.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLA, together with metropolis Mayor Dr R Sireesha and Urban Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu inaugurated the devoted auto stands on the RTC Bus Stand, Mahila University and Ruia Hospital.

The MLA appreciated SP Mr Naidu for specializing in the protection of girls auto-rickshaw drivers. The SP stated the intention behind the ‘She Auto’ stands was to offer secure transportation to ladies.

Mr Naidu has arrange particular stands for ladies auto drivers in several components of town, giving precedence to ladies.

“Tirupati is the first city in the state to set up special auto stands for women like this. Proved that women have a special place in society by setting up auto stand in RTC bus stand in Tirupati, Women’s University and Rua Hospital. Earlier, women auto drivers used to keep their vehicles with men at other auto stands,” the MLA stated.

The SP stated that it’s a well-known reality that girls drivers have an apex degree of driving expertise. “Accidents involving women-driven autos are very rare,” the police official added.

