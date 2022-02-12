Andre Fletcher’s ton trumps Faf du Plessis’ as Khulna qualify for playoffs

Khulna Tigers 183 for 1 (Fletcher 101*, Mahedi 74, Moeen 1-13) beat Comilla Victorians 182 for five (du Plessis 101, Joy 31, Mahedi 1-29) by 9 wickets

How the match performed out

Andre Fletcher and Mahedi Hasan gave Khulna Tigers a royal entry into the BPL playoffs as they thumped Comilla Victorians by 9 wickets. Fletcher and Mahedi added 182 for the primary wicket with Mahedi getting out solely after the scores have been degree.

Fletcher made his second T20 century, the primary one additionally got here within the BPL, to upend Faf du Plessis ‘ 101 which had taken Comilla to a aggressive 182 for five in 20 overs.

Khulna’s progress means Minister Group Dhaka are eradicated from the BPL, as are Sylhet Sunrisers. Khulna will now tackle Chattogram Challengers within the Eliminator, whereas Comilla will face Fortune Barishal within the first Qualifier.

Fletcher set free an enormous roar when he reached his hundred, his third 50-plus rating this season. When Soumya Sarkar took the profitable single within the penultimate over, he punched the air. The match was put to mattress when Mahedi struck Abu Hider for 2 fours and a six in a 19-run sixteenth over, which lowered the required runs from 34 to fifteen.

Big hit

Fletcher and Mahedi matched du Plessis shot-for-shot when Khulna replied. Despite a quiet first over, the Khulna openers introduced up the crew fifty within the fourth over. It was the proper base for the massive chase, as Fletcher hammered the ball gleefully in his favorite midwicket space for 4 of his six sixes. He additionally sliced Abu Hider for a six over level.

Fletcher additionally struck six fours in his 62-ball knock. However, he almost walked off after being given out lbw when he was on 71. But Mahedi requested him to take the overview on the final second, which saved him.

Mahedi, in the meantime, gathered like several supporting act normally does. He struck two sixes down the bottom, aside from scooping Shohidul Islam for one and top-edging Hider within the sixteenth over.

Earlier, du Plessis struck his third T20 century. He did not spare any Khulna bowler, selecting two specific zones for his 15 boundaries. He struck 5 fours and three sixes down the bottom, whereas the remainder of them got here behind the wicket, significantly within the fine-leg area. His acceleration within the final 5 overs gave Comilla a robust end.

du Plessis struck his second fifty off solely 22 balls after taking 30 for the primary. He added 49 runs for the third wicket with Mahmudul Hasan Joy earlier than his 50-run fifth-wicket stand with wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon. The latter struck two sixes after du Plessis’ dismissal.

Big miss

After his whirlwind 35-ball 75 within the earlier match, Moeen Ali fizzled to simply eight runs on this innings. Farhad Reza deceived him with a cutter, bowling him within the 14th over. Comilla would additionally rue their three-run closing over when Sunil Narine could not get Mahedi away.