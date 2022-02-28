ANDREW ENRIQUEZ TRANSITS TO ANOTHER REALM

Andrew Enriquez

Andrew Enriquez, a distinguished member and activist of Belize’s Diaspora in New York, at 53, has transited to a different aircraft. This occasion occurred on Friday, 18th February, 2022 after he had battled with most cancers. Andrew Warren Enriquez was born in Belize City, British Honduras, now Belize, on 1st December, 1968; the son of Elias Enriquez, Esq., a New York-based lawyer, and Carol Gabourel Enriquez, an accountant. He grew up in Punta Gorda within the Toledo District, the place from an early age he grew to become immersed in his father’s Garifuna historical past and tradition, in addition to that of the Mopan and Q’eqchi Maya, on whose causes he later expended a lot of his time, appreciable experience and cash.

While nonetheless in his teenagers, he was admitted to Columbia University, the place he acquired a Bachelor’s diploma in Mathematics and Physics, and a Master’s in Finance and Computer Science. He rejected a scholarship to amass a Ph.D diploma, as he had little curiosity in a tutorial profession. He was, nevertheless, provided an appointment to show at Medgar Evers College, a senior school of the City University of New York. And, after a lecturing stint there, he went to work for Bear Stearns, a world funding financial institution, headquartered in New York, the place he rose to the place of Vice President of Multi Media. Andrew was additionally at varied levels in his profession a monetary analyst dealing in hedge funds, actual property investments, and he served as a guide to the federal government of South Africa.

Outside of those skilled preoccupations, he had a web-based radio programme devoted to analysis on Belize, and thru his “Belize Abroad” and “Bel itza” media platforms, he generously shared his monumental assortment of historic images of Belize, along with offering a public discussion board for information, articles and data affecting Belize and its future.

Andrew Enriquez got here from an exceptionally various household background, which included the Leslie and Gabourel households on his mom’s aspect and the Ramclam and Enriquez households although his father. At instances, he expressed his impatience to me on being bombarded with tales about his Scottish ancestor, William Gentle, Sr., or some fifth-generation-removed, aristocratic Creole progenitor, and as a substitute most popular to spotlight his Garifuna heritage, which he felt contributed most to who he was as an individual. Still, this didn’t make him insensitive to the assorted points confronting numerous his Maya mates whom he had grown up with in Toledo. For occasion, eight years in the past, he and his Harvard University lawyer buddy, Dr. R. Morris, ready an in depth doc for the Maya and Garifuna communities of the Toledo District on “The Maya Land Rights Claim No-394-of-2013”. Moreover, he was extraordinarily pleased with his great-grandmother, Emma Mongrief Belisle Leslie, and named his holding firm after her.

Andrew was certainly a uncommon Belizean who had many constructive concepts on Belize. Some years in the past, he needed to donate a system to the Government of Belize that will permit the police to verify license plates and drivers’ license info utilizing WhatsApp, and so on. This comparable approach is also utilized to conduct searches for info on land. I bear in mind my skepticism of the federal government on the time and commented that some individuals “up there” would need to make some huge cash out of it for themselves, and his good-humored retort was: “Yeah! Pay to donate”. Just just lately, once we mentioned Belize’s tourism dependency syndrome and COVID’s affect, he recommended that Belize must arrange seaweed farms of the asparagopsis taxi formis species. This, he enthused, may grow to be a brand new trade geared in direction of exporting to Argentina and Texas, which logistically can be supreme markets for Belize. He talked about an Australian firm producing seaweed dietary supplements for cows, and directed me to research, on how seaweed feed helps cows to gradual methane emissions, which contribute massively to local weather change.

Anyone uncovered to Andrew for just some minutes had a lot to study from this broadly travelled, incessantly curious, avid researcher and archivist, and extremely educated Belizean. His analysis pursuits have been as assorted as they have been instructive; and he as soon as confirmed me a map from the 1800s with the labeled location of an space in Belize City that was referred to as “Ebo Town”, which proved that among the many African ancestors of the Creoles have been the Igbo of southeast Nigeria. He additionally acquired strong proof that in 1972, when Idi Amin had ordered the expulsion of South Asian Indians from Uganda, what was certainly not well-known, was that the British truly thought of settling them in Belize.

Andrew had astute and unbiased views on a lot of the pertinent points affecting his beloved Belize. These have been as various as Guatemala’s occupation of the Sarstoon, Belize’s Maritime Act and the controversial seventh Amendment of Belize’s Constitution on twin nationality. This vexatious provision prohibits born Belizean twin nationals from with the ability to serve in all ranges of presidency, but a Chinese born in Taiwan, or a mestizo born in Guatemala — a nation which doesn’t acknowledge Belize’s territorial integrity — can run for electoral workplace in Belize! Andrew’s views on the position of Belize’s Central Bank have been notably cogent, and people on points like de-risking and superbonds for Belize have been pragmatic and borne from his skilled expertise. To all who got here involved with him, his understanding of Belizean issues and his unstinting devotion to the nation of his delivery have been everlasting options of his quick however helpful life.

One uncommon side of Andrew was his twin persona. He was without delay an intensely personal particular person and but a dedicated and caring household man who hosted common household gatherings in his stunning New York, brownstone house. He used to drive his daughters to highschool, and together with his spouse, Coretta, whom he was notably near, take them on holidays to Ghana to go to her kin there. He bore his declining well being in stoical silence, and subsequently his transition got here as a merciless blow to his many kin and mates. Yet, Andrew was additionally a person of the individuals, with a really public presence, all the time able to pay attention and help those that got here to unburden their issues to him.

His final communication to me, was: “Please take care of your health. Been trying to recalibrate my plans. Trying to see if I can travel again”. Yes — my sensible, progressive kinsman and buddy, Andrew Warren Enriquez, has certainly exited from this aircraft to journey, however particularly to a different realm, the place he has now joined his illustrious ancestors. Left to mourn him are his dad and mom; his spouse, Coretta, and daughters — Olivia, Isabella and Lily; his aunt, Jeanette Ramclam; siblings — Michael, Elicia, David and Michael, in addition to nieces, nephews, cousins, and his in-laws in Ghana.

Thérèse Belisle-Nweke

Lagos,

NIGERIA